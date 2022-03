Wyoming will not see a federal oil and gas lease sale in the first quarter of 2022. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) told producers last year that it would “offer 195 parcels totaling about 179,001 acres in an oil and gas lease sale in the first quarter of calendar year 2022,” in accordance with a June court order directing it to resume quarterly lease sales. But federal law requires...

