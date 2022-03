This casserole is a delicious and slightly more refined take on classic mac and cheese. Start by infusing penne with rich, custardy flavor by cooking it in a mixture of cream and stock. Then coat the pasta in a thick sauce of jammy caramelized onions mingled with Gruyere and cheddar. Make-ahead tip: Assemble the dish up until the baking step; let it cool, cover, and store in the refrigerator for up to two days. Bring to room temperature before baking.

