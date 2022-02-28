ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Smith: Wins Big At The SAG Awards For King Richard

By Don Juan Fasho
Will Smith wins big at the SAG awards and brings home an award for King Richard.

Smith beat out fellow nominees Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos), Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!) and Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth).

The actor excitedly jumped out of his seat and appeared to be shouting with glee after his name was called, embracing co-stars Aunjanue Ellis and Saniyya Sidney. ( THR )

