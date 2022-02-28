U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, Colleagues to Education Department: What Steps Are You Taking to Help Borrowers When Student Loan Payments Resume? - GAO Found Half of Borrowers at Increased Risk of Delinquency

The Biden administration announced Wednesday it will cancel $415 million in student debt for nearly 16,000 borrowers who claim they were misled by for-profit colleges. The loans for almost 16,000 former students will be canceled under a legal provision called the borrower defense to repayment, which allows students to have their debts erased if they prove a for-profit school defrauded them, the Department of Education (DOE) said in a press release.

COLLEGES ・ 12 DAYS AGO