ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buda, TX

Water flowing under Buda homes for 11 years

By ABJ staff
Austin Business Journal
Austin Business Journal
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You may have heard of a homeowner getting "underwater." But how about homeowners who find themselves over water?. That's...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Austin Business Journal

Violet Crown Amphitheater developers withdraw application for water, wastewater connections from Austin

While significant, the withdrawal of the application does not mark a death knell for developers. Instead of ultimately leaving the approval of wastewater and water services up to Austin City Council, they are now going to seek other means for those services. Click through for the latest news updates on this project that has stirred up some controversy in the Hill Country.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

Request for Boring Company warehouse in Bastrop tabled after some contend illegal residency on site

Elon Musk's The Boring Company wants to bring to life more long tunnels that would allow Teslas and other electric vehicles to bypass the traffic on traditional roads — but it's having some issues getting the facilities built that would lead to such underground development. This article explains the pushback The Boring Company is getting as it tries to get permits for a warehouse and manufacturing facility not far from Tesla's new Austin factory.
BASTROP, TX
Austin Business Journal

LeMay, Erickson, Willcox has joined FGM Architects (FGMA)

FGM Architects and LeMay Erickson Willcox Architects Join Forces FGM Architects (FGMA) is pleased to announce that LeMay Erickson Willcox Architects (LEWA), a 19-person architectural studio based in Reston, VA has joined our firm. Effective immediately, FGMA has a workforce of 165 architects, interior designers and other professionals. Our offices are located in Chicago, Oak Brook and O’Fallon, IL; St. Louis, MO; Austin, TX; Reston, VA; and Milwaukee, WI. FGMA’s Strategic Growth John Dzarnowski, CEO of FGMA notes, “With the addition of LEWA, FGMA furthers our strategic goal of growth through diversification, both in terms of practice expertise and geographic reach. FGMA now has a distinct presence in the Mid-Atlantic region in addition to our already strong footprint in the Midwest and Texas. We anticipate being able to demonstrate a wider array of quality design solutions to our clients in all these regions, helping to build better communities in the process.” In recent years, FGMA has successfully acquired two other award-winning architectural firms. FGMA expanded the firm’s footprint into Texas with the 2019 acquisition of Austin-based Jackson, Galloway Architects. In 2011, FGMA expanded its municipal and recreational practices with the acquisition of SRBL Architects, a Chicago-area firm. A Combination of Strong Partners Paul Erickson, a founding partner of LEWA says, “Both LEWA and FGMA are award-winning firms that share core cultural values in our commitment to quality, services and enhancing communities. Each firm is well-known for working collaboratively with community partners, fostering enduring client relationships and designing buildings that have a positive impact on the people who use them. LEWA’s strengths will be bolstered by FGMA’s robust operational infrastructure, new practice areas as well as regional markets. Collectively, we have expanded our skills, manpower and resources to serve both national and international clients.” Expanded Practice Expertise FGMA’s nationally-known expertise in municipal/public safety design (municipal buildings, police/fire stations, 911/Emergency Response Centers) will be enhanced by LEWA’s expertise in the design of national fire and training facilities. Both firms are well-known for the design of faith-based facilities for all denominations. FGMA will maintain its existing federal practice which is national in scope. Tim Kwiatkowski, FGMA’s President says, “We’re excited to gain LEWA’s expertise and experience in the design of multifamily/mixed-use facilities and looking forward to sharing FGMA’s expertise in PK-12/Higher Education and Recreational facility design with our new colleagues.” Christopher Kehde, a LEWA Partner, is the Managing Director of the FGMA Reston office. He notes that, “LEWA’s culture and core values center on the idea that architecture and design can improve the human experience. We are excited to join with the FGMA team, expanding our collective opportunities to build communities and provide exceptional places to live, work, and play.” About FGM Architects Founded in 1945, FGMA is an employee-owned firm. Its practice areas include PK-12 schools and higher education; municipal and public safety facilities, including police, fire, and emergency operations; recreation centers including golf and tennis clubs; faith-based facilities and a burgeoning portfolio of federal projects. FGMA has received many awards for design excellence and service to the architectural and related professions. Projects designed by the firm have been honored with over 100 awards in the last 25 years. FGMA received “Firm of the Year” from AIA Northeast Illinois in 2018. Building, Design + Construction named FGMA #65 among the “2021 Top 160 Architectures Firms” nationwide. Recently, FGMA President, Tim Kwiatkowski was named “Architect of the Year” by the U.S. Minority Contractors Association. About LeMay Erickson Willcox Architects Lemay Erickson Willcox Architects was founded in 1986 by Michael LeMay, AIA, and Paul Erickson, FAIA. The founders’ experience and industry stature were such that their firm thrived from its inception with significant commissions in religious, community and municipal architecture. The firm has been recognized for decades of design excellence, leadership within the profession, and active community service. In 2005, Virginia AIA bestowed the chapter’s highest firm honor, the David Fitzgibbon Award, on LeMay Erickson Willcox Architects to recognize the firm consistently producing distinguished architecture for more than 10 years. In 1993 Jared Willcox, AIA, joined the firm bringing strong credentials in commercial architecture and residential development. Neal Roseberry, AIA, joined the practice in 1994, bringing extensive expertise in the design of religious facilities. Christopher Kehde joined LEWA in 2002 and became a partner in 2015 to lead the public safety portfolio.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buda, TX
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Buda, TX
Government
Austin Business Journal

Property owner wins debate over unwanted historical zoning of downtown Austin warehouse

Austin City Council on Feb. 17 discussed the landmark commission's zoning request but did not take action on the item, which means the request was denied, a city spokesperson confirmed in an email. However, this zoning case has shed light on how Council approaches this uncommon question: What happens when a commission attempts to zone a site historical without the property owner's permission?
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

John Deere opens technology hub near downtown Austin

You may see John Deere tractors mowing grass and cultivating crops. But, make no mistake, Deere thinks of itself now as a tech company that makes farming equipment. So, while Austin may not be especially fertile farming terrain, it's stocked with the type of tech talent Deere & Company wants to attract. With that in mind, the company on Feb. 24 said it is opening a 10,000-square-foot technology office just south of downtown Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kxan News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Austin Business Journal

Austin housing inventory stuck at worryingly low level

On par with last January, the Austin metro had only 0.4 months of inventory on the market — a small fraction of a healthy market’s six months. Closed sales were down about 6% year over year, which experts attribute to the persistent lack of supply. Find out what it looks like on the ground from Realtors, and why they are putting pressure on public officials to do something.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties Expands Footprint to Austin Texas

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties is celebrating the opening of their new Lakeway office in Austin, TX, situated in the heart of Lakeway, TX. The expansion marks Premier Properties’ continued growth in the state of Texas which now serves the communities of Austin, Houston, Galveston, Amarillo, Dumas, Lubbock, and Tyler with more than 500 agents in 20 offices. Based in Houston, Texas, Premier Properties is owned and operated by brothers, Stacy and Tracy Mathews, who bring more than 30 years of real estate experience. Within less than a year of operation, the Lakeway office has already been named as one of the “Best Real Estate Offices in Austin”. The Lakeway office is under the leadership of Natalie Kampen, who brings 20 years of residential and commercial real estate experience to the community and is known for creating a “team player” environment for her agents. As part of the company’s expansion plans, Stacy and Tracy Mathews announced that Prosperity Home Mortgage, a leading full-service mortgage banker specializing in residential and refinance loans, will work closely with and support Premier Properties’ agents and customers, providing industry-leading residential loan products and services. Ranked as one of the best mortgage companies in the nation by Mortgage Executive Magazine eight years in a row, Prosperity Home Mortgage offers customers a wide range of mortgage products, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, jumbo loans, Federal Housing Administration (FHA), and Veterans Affairs (VA) loans. Mortgage Consultants work hand-in-hand with customers throughout the financing process, helping provide valuable information and then work together with agents, insurance and settlement service providers ensuring accurate and on-time closings. “We are thrilled to offer our agents and their customers the opportunity for the convenience of a one-stop mortgage source for fast, efficient service,” said Stacy Mathews. “The Prosperity team is experienced, knowledgeable professionals, and we couldn’t be more excited to have them engaged as a resource to provide the best products and services available in the marketplace.” “We are delighted to expand into the Austin market with a company of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties caliber,” said Gino Blefari, Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “And I am confident that adding mortgage services from the exceptional team at Prosperity Home Mortgage will be a game changer for both the Premier Properties customers and the agents who serve them.” Premier Property agents from all over Austin are realizing the benefits of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ best-in-class technology platforms offered to deliver worldclass support to its network. Agents also have full access to the recently unveiled Real Estate I.Q. System. The System combines the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand, marketing resources and technology with continuing education, training, mentoring, and consulting. The brand also provides global listing syndication, professional training, and ongoing education as well as the exclusive Luxury Collection marketing program for premier listings. The agents of the Lakeway office gain full access to the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices active relocation and referral networks, and its “Forever Cloud” technology suite, a powerful source for lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production/distribution and more. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties offers high-end services and experience to clients by bringing together a group of skilled, passionate, and supportive individuals who are empowered by the brokerage to deliver an exceptional level of service. Natalie Kampen Branch Manager Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties natalie.kampen@preproperties.com 512-820-5318 Tyler Johnson Business Development Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC Tyler.johnson@phmloans.com 612-581-7878.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

What DeLorean HQ in San Antonio could mean for Austin

The iconic DeLorean car is headed back to the future in an electric revival that will be centered in the Lone Star State and put some heat on Tesla. San Antonio will be home to the HQ, but executives are searching for somewhere else to manufacture vehicles. Read about why CEO Joost de Vries passed up Austin as an HQ option, his strategy going forward and hear from experts about what the impact might be on Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

Is cooperative housing a salve for spiraling housing costs? City, community organizers make the case

You might have encountered co-op housing while in college. But proponents of the member-run organizations point out they can serve a much wider population — especially in a place like Austin, where the population and prices continue to steadily climb. There are many different cooperative models, including efforts to run co-ops a bit more like businesses, deriving revenue from investments instead of relying on grants or donations. "It's not just a hippie thing," one co-op proponent said. "It's something that's competitive. It's something that's innovative. It's something that taps into kind of the human needs for community, but also the human need for stability."
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

Austin Business Journal

Austin, TX
721
Followers
2K+
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

The Austin Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/austin

Comments / 0

Community Policy