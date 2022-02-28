Water flowing under Buda homes for 11 years

FGM Architects and LeMay Erickson Willcox Architects Join Forces FGM Architects (FGMA) is pleased to announce that LeMay Erickson Willcox Architects (LEWA), a 19-person architectural studio based in Reston, VA has joined our firm. Effective immediately, FGMA has a workforce of 165 architects, interior designers and other professionals. Our offices are located in Chicago, Oak Brook and O’Fallon, IL; St. Louis, MO; Austin, TX; Reston, VA; and Milwaukee, WI. FGMA’s Strategic Growth John Dzarnowski, CEO of FGMA notes, “With the addition of LEWA, FGMA furthers our strategic goal of growth through diversification, both in terms of practice expertise and geographic reach. FGMA now has a distinct presence in the Mid-Atlantic region in addition to our already strong footprint in the Midwest and Texas. We anticipate being able to demonstrate a wider array of quality design solutions to our clients in all these regions, helping to build better communities in the process.” In recent years, FGMA has successfully acquired two other award-winning architectural firms. FGMA expanded the firm’s footprint into Texas with the 2019 acquisition of Austin-based Jackson, Galloway Architects. In 2011, FGMA expanded its municipal and recreational practices with the acquisition of SRBL Architects, a Chicago-area firm. A Combination of Strong Partners Paul Erickson, a founding partner of LEWA says, “Both LEWA and FGMA are award-winning firms that share core cultural values in our commitment to quality, services and enhancing communities. Each firm is well-known for working collaboratively with community partners, fostering enduring client relationships and designing buildings that have a positive impact on the people who use them. LEWA’s strengths will be bolstered by FGMA’s robust operational infrastructure, new practice areas as well as regional markets. Collectively, we have expanded our skills, manpower and resources to serve both national and international clients.” Expanded Practice Expertise FGMA’s nationally-known expertise in municipal/public safety design (municipal buildings, police/fire stations, 911/Emergency Response Centers) will be enhanced by LEWA’s expertise in the design of national fire and training facilities. Both firms are well-known for the design of faith-based facilities for all denominations. FGMA will maintain its existing federal practice which is national in scope. Tim Kwiatkowski, FGMA’s President says, “We’re excited to gain LEWA’s expertise and experience in the design of multifamily/mixed-use facilities and looking forward to sharing FGMA’s expertise in PK-12/Higher Education and Recreational facility design with our new colleagues.” Christopher Kehde, a LEWA Partner, is the Managing Director of the FGMA Reston office. He notes that, “LEWA’s culture and core values center on the idea that architecture and design can improve the human experience. We are excited to join with the FGMA team, expanding our collective opportunities to build communities and provide exceptional places to live, work, and play.” About FGM Architects Founded in 1945, FGMA is an employee-owned firm. Its practice areas include PK-12 schools and higher education; municipal and public safety facilities, including police, fire, and emergency operations; recreation centers including golf and tennis clubs; faith-based facilities and a burgeoning portfolio of federal projects. FGMA has received many awards for design excellence and service to the architectural and related professions. Projects designed by the firm have been honored with over 100 awards in the last 25 years. FGMA received “Firm of the Year” from AIA Northeast Illinois in 2018. Building, Design + Construction named FGMA #65 among the “2021 Top 160 Architectures Firms” nationwide. Recently, FGMA President, Tim Kwiatkowski was named “Architect of the Year” by the U.S. Minority Contractors Association. About LeMay Erickson Willcox Architects Lemay Erickson Willcox Architects was founded in 1986 by Michael LeMay, AIA, and Paul Erickson, FAIA. The founders’ experience and industry stature were such that their firm thrived from its inception with significant commissions in religious, community and municipal architecture. The firm has been recognized for decades of design excellence, leadership within the profession, and active community service. In 2005, Virginia AIA bestowed the chapter’s highest firm honor, the David Fitzgibbon Award, on LeMay Erickson Willcox Architects to recognize the firm consistently producing distinguished architecture for more than 10 years. In 1993 Jared Willcox, AIA, joined the firm bringing strong credentials in commercial architecture and residential development. Neal Roseberry, AIA, joined the practice in 1994, bringing extensive expertise in the design of religious facilities. Christopher Kehde joined LEWA in 2002 and became a partner in 2015 to lead the public safety portfolio.

