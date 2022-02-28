ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, OH

Another earthquake detected in Lake County totaling 7 in 2022

By Cris Belle
 2 days ago

LAKELINE, Ohio (WJW) — Another earthquake was detected off the shores of Lake Erie in recent days – bringing the total to seven in 2022.

The United States Geological Survey recorded a 2.0 magnitude earthquake at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday in Lakeline.

Here are the most recent earthquakes recorded in Lake County :

  • Jan. 4 near Timberlake – 2.8 magnitude
  • Jan. 5 near Timberlake – 1.9 magnitude
  • Jan. 27 near Eastlake – 2.1 magnitude and 2.5 magnitude
  • Jan. 29 near Willowick – 2.0 magnitude
  • Feb. 4 near Timberlake – 2.4 magnitude

The USGS wants to know if you felt Sunday’s quake. You can let them know here .

Jeff Fox, a seismologist with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, says that portion of Lake Erie in Lake County is a known epicenter of earthquakes due to the geologic history of the area.

Seismologists are continuing to monitor the seismic activity near the epicenter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

