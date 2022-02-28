ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rural County Representatives of California Legislative Proposal Related to Interstate Cannabis Commerce Has Been Introduced - Provides a Relief Valve for the Oversupply of Cannabis and Supports Rural Economies in Producing Regions

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFebruary 28, 2022 - The Rural County Representatives of California (RCRC) reports RCRC's legislative proposal related to interstate cannabis commerce has been introduced in the Legislature. Senate Bill 1326, authored by Senator Anna Caballero (D-Merced), seeks to allow the cross-jurisdictional import and export of cannabis and cannabis products, by authorizing the...

