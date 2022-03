Astros pitcher and MLBPA player representative Lance McCullers Jr. did not hold back as he blasted the league owners on Twitter before deleting his account. “It’s mind blowing these dudes legitimately caused these issue & continue to lie about it,” McCullers tweeted in response to a statement from MLB owners. “Walk out on us in Dallas. Lock us out. Don’t speak to us for 6 weeks. Take weeks at a time to respond to our proposals. Clearly don’t care about fans, baseball or the game. It’s exhausting.”

