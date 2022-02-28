ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Gas: What will gas prices increase by on Monday?

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 2 days ago

As conflict persists between Russia and Ukraine, it continues to have a direct impact on gas prices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s8puF_0eRDBSmO00

This is especially true for gas in the United States.

Russia produces one of the highest amounts of gasoline and oil globally.

Gasoline prices have already been on the rise thanks to COVID and inflation, but the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is only going to increase them more.

Cheapest day to get gasoline for your vehicle

What will gas look like Monday, Feb. 28, 2022

AAA has shared that the average price per gallon of gasoline is currently $3.54 per gallon.

One year ago in March of 2021, it was an average of $2.66.

According to Marca, inflation could reach as high as 10% each year due to gasoline prices.

If oil prices reached as high as $110, that’s going to increase the cost of gas by around 2.8% for consumers.

While Biden attempts to assure the public will be protected from sudden spikes, this may not be possible.

Gas price increases over time

Russia’s issues aren’t the only thing driving the price of gasoline up.

This has been going on now for some time.

Inflation pushed gas prices up over the last year faster than any year this century.

Aside from the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Biden is still working out a nuclear deal with Iran which pushes the price of gas up.

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Gas: Cheapest day to get gas for your vehicle

Gas prices were already rising, and now with Russia invading Ukraine, it may continue. So when is the cheapest day to get gas?. Gas prices fluctuate everyday depending on supply or the price of crude oil. The fear of sanctions being imposed on oil coming from Russia is going to...
TRAFFIC
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Lowest Gas Prices In America

Oil prices spiked as the war in Ukraine threatened to cut off the supply of crude, particularly from Russia, one of the largest producers in the world. WTI hit $96, up from a 52 week low of $57.25. Many traders believe crude prices will pierce $100 and may stay there for weeks. Gas prices have […]
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Iran#Russia#Inflation#Covid#Aaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
MSNBC

Trump, deep in debt, faces dwindling options to preserve faltering business

Susanne Craig, investigative reporter for the New York Times, talks about the implications of Donald Trump losing the backing of his long-time accounting firm and the likelihood that Trump will have to sell off assets in order to keep up with the debts coming due because he is failing to make money on many of his properties.Feb. 18, 2022.
POTUS
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

72K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy