ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FORECAST: Sunny today, insignificant storms later

Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Scot Haney said Monday would be...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

Related
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Voice

Here's When Major New Storm Will Bring Mix Of Snow, Sleet, Rain To Region

A new major winter storm that will make its way across the country will bring a mix of snow, sleet and rain to the region toward the end of the week. Tuesday, Feb. 1 will start out with clear skies on a cold and dry day a high temperature in the low 30s and wind-chill values between 5 and 15 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will increase during the day.
ENVIRONMENT
WKTV

Snowfall totals for Sunday

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 14. Tomorrow Morning: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Mid 20s. Tomorrow Afternoon: Snow showers. Windy. High 32. Tomorrow Evening: Lingering snow showers. Windy. Low 20s. Conditions remain dry this evening with temperatures hovering around 20. Tonight, light snowfall will start in the North Country a little after midnight,...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Heavy rain, snowy weather forecast across Northwest

The month of March can bring all sorts of wacky weather amidst the shift from winter to spring. Heavy rain and snow will linger across the Northwest on Tuesday while much of the country begins a warm-up, featuring above-average temperatures. A couple of clipper systems will bring some snow across...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NJ.com

N.J. weather: When will the snow, ice storm start today? Latest update on timing, forecast.

UPDATE: N.J. school closings, delayed openings due to snow, ice storm for Friday. While New Jersey could see some rain, flurries and even mixed precipitation at various points on Thursday, the full brunt of a winter storm that could bring a few inches of snow and dangerous icing to the northern half of the state won’t actually be felt until late Thursday and early Friday, forecasters say.
ENVIRONMENT
NECN

First Alert: Friday Winter Storm Will Bring Heavy Snow, Gusty Winds

After a record-breaking warm day Wednesday, snow is expected this Friday. We've issued a First Alert for the Friday winter storm. The storm will bring heavy snow, and some gusty winds all day Friday. When will it start snowing?. The heaviest snow will actually fall during the predawn hours Friday,...
ENVIRONMENT
WKTV

Snow showers Tuesday afternoon

Morning: Cloudy. Snow showers. Upper teens. Afternoon: Cloudy with snow showers. High 37. Tonight: Some rain and snow showers. Low 25. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High 36. Low 19. A break from the cold is expected as the calendar turns to March. Cloudy skies throughout today, with scattered snow showers. Highs...
ENVIRONMENT
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning continues until midnight, expect heavy snow at times

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for all of Michiana until 12 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow will continue Thursday afternoon/evening. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8". Ice accumulations could be up to 0.1". Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts on Thursday could be up to 40 mph. Heavy falling snow, blowing snow, and snowy roads will make traveling difficult across Michiana Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
ENVIRONMENT
Sand Hills Express

Winter storm dumps multiple inches of snow on the Northeast

An ongoing winter storm that’s made its way across the nation this week has dumped multiple inches of snow on the Northeast, according to the National Weather Service. Conditions are forecast to improve overnight as the system moves off the New England coast. By Friday afternoon, Maine reported the...
ENVIRONMENT
WGAL

Isolated Flurries or Snow Showers Tonight; Winter Chill For Monday

Clouds increase from north to south late this evening as a strong cold front moves in to the region from the north and pushes through after midnight. Much of the Valley will just see passing clouds, but a few areas of light flurries or snow showers are possible. Temperatures fall to the mid 30s late this evening, and wind gusts could still reach 25 miles per hour at times.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy