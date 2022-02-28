ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Alabama Roots: Who has jumped the highest at the NFL Combine?

By Mark Inabinett
AL.com
AL.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Of all the football players from Alabama’s high schools and colleges who’ve tried to reach the pros, which one has had the best vertical jump at the annual NFL Scouting Combine?. Twenty-four players will have an opportunity to become the answer to that question this week in...

www.al.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Mel Kiper names his favorite quarterback in 2022 NFL Draft

ESPN NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper released his second mock draft of the offseason on Tuesday morning. Following his second mock draft being released, Kiper has addressed his favorite quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft class: Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett. While Kiper favors Pickett, he also notes that Liberty’s Malik...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Packers’ bid to keep Aaron Rodgers gets shocking twist

The Green Bay Packers’ bid to keep Aaron Rodgers has taken multiple twists and turns during the NFL offseason. One of the biggest was the news that Rodgers, who is the reigning league MVP, wanted to be the NFL’s highest-paid player. It’s not an unreasonable request for a player of Rodgers’ caliber, though it is particularly unrealistic given the Packers’ cap situation.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Alabama State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest NFL mock draft has a new name at No. 1 and big trade up for a wide receiver

As the 2022 NFL combine gets underway, we’re still in the middle of NFL mock draft season. And on Tuesday, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. dropped his latest mock, and that means there are some trades he projected in his first round. This time? There’s one to focus on, but before that — his No. 1 overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars is NOT tackle Evan Neal or one of the top pass-rushers.
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 best trade destinations for Calvin Ridley in 2022 NFL offseason

The Atlanta Falcons have several pressing matters on their hands in the 2022 NFL offseason. However, perhaps their biggest decision rests with the fate of star wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who has been the subject of recent trade rumors. Ridley only appeared in five games for the Falcons, citing mental health issues as reason for his absence. After the season, rumors began to swirl, with some NFL insiders suggesting that a change of scenery could be best for both parties. The Falcons have insisted that they remain committed to helping Ridley through the situation no matter what, though would they still if their help for the star wideout involved a trade? That remains to be seen, though there is no harm in speculating about possible fits for Ridley were he to be dealt in the offseason. That said, here are the three best trade destinations for Calvin Ridley.
NFL
Newsday

Why Jets coach Robert Saleh and most of his staff will not be at NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS — Jets coach Robert Saleh and most of his coaching staff will not be attending this week’s NFL Scouting Combine in person. Saleh and his coaches stayed back in New Jersey to self-scout and do film review on free agents as well as draft prospects. They lost valuable time doing that when they spent a week in Mobile, Alabama, coaching the Senior Bowl. They were able to see and get to know many of the draft prospects that week.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerald Sensabaugh
Ledger-Enquirer

Matt Corral Falls in Mel Kiper Jr.’s Latest Mock Draft

With the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine starting today, ESPN Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has released his second mock draft of the offseason. In his latest mock draft, Kiper has found a new home for Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral. Kiper had Corral falling to the Pittsburgh Steelers at pick 20 in his first mock after sustaining a high ankle sprain in the Sugar Bowl.
NFL
AL.com

Alabama reportedly jumps Georgia as presumed favorites for Arch Manning

It’s just March, but there appear to be some who think that there’s a new favorite for one of the most coveted prospects in history. Arch Manning, the grandson Archie, of a cultural icon and nephew of two Super Bowl winners, Peyton and Eli, is favorited to Alabama, per On3′s latest update.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Combine#Alabama Football#Buccaneers#American Football#Nfl Scouting Combine#Homewood High School#The Detroit Lions#Nebraska#The Carolina Panthers
BamaCentral

Alabama Mock Draft Roundup Heading Into the NFL Combine

The next step in the NFL Draft process has arrived as the nation’s top prospects are set to participate in this week’s NFL Scouting Combine inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Alabama will be represented by 11 players in linebacker Christopher Allen, defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis, wide receiver...
NFL
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

NFL Draft: Star Quarterbacks Who Will Throw or Not At NFL Combine

In recent years, some of the best quarterbacks have declined to throw at the NFL Combine and let their film speak for itself. Still, many view the drills as a chance to show off their arm strength and touch. This year's draft class features signal-callers with both viewpoints. Matt Corral of Ole Miss has decided not to throw while Malik Willis of Liberty and Carson Strong of Nevada are slated to show off their arms this week in Indy.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Super Bowl LV
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
The Spun

Larry Fitzgerald Sr. Uses 1 Word To Describe Kyler Murray

It’s been an offseason full of drama surrounding Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. The saga continued on Tuesday morning when Larry Fitzgerald Sr. took to Twitter to call the Cardinals quarterback “spoiled.”. “He’s spoiled brings his Oklahoma offense to the NFL team has to catch up great...
NFL
105.1 The Block

Alabama’s Evan Neal To Forgo NFL Combine Workouts

The Alabama Crimson Tide is potentially set to have its first No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick since 1948 in left tackle Evan Neal. As a prospect who's destined to be taken highly in April's draft, he's decided to forgo participating in the NFL Scouting Combine drills. Neal will still...
NFL
Denver Post

Ryan Poles has a plan in place, but the new Chicago Bears GM understands the heavy lifting ahead as the NFL combine begins

Ryan Poles’ initial assessment of the Chicago Bears roster and overall operation was necessarily critical. It came through clear eyes and without emotional attachments. There were, after all, many reasons major changes were being made at Halas Hall. And Poles had no reservations about sharing his appraisal in a direct, detailed manner that immediately resonated with the five-person committee the Bears had assembled to run interviews for prospective general managers and head coaches.
NFL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
168K+
Followers
45K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy