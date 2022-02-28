It started with my computer key, but it will end in a harrow haunting

You may have been in a relationship with someone that you really like, and things might have been going good until the person stopped talking to you. You may have tried to reach out by text or tried to call him or her and found that he or she didn't respond. After realizing that this person wasn't going to respond to you, you might have started to move on with your life. However, just when you were getting comfortable being out of that relationship, you might have found him or her liking posts on your social media. After finding out that the person that you had dated left you without telling you why and is still looking at your social media profile, you may wonder if there is something that you can do to understand why this is happening. So, what do you do in this type of situation? How do you clear the air between you and your past partner? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

