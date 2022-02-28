ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

Free Coral Springs Egg Hunt Set fot April

Coral Springs, Florida
Coral Springs, Florida
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SUk3A_0eRDB0OX00

Coral Springs, FL – A popular Coral Springs event will “hop” back on to the community event schedule in its original format this spring.

The free Hoppin’ Into Springs Egg Hunt will take place on Saturday, April 9 from 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Sportsplex Park (2800 Sportsplex Dr.) During the event, colorful, plastic eggs will be scattered across an open field where children can run to collect as many eggs as possible. All child participants will receive a goody bag upon completion. This family-friendly event will also include a DJ, arts and crafts, and a Bunny visit.

“We are excited that this popular event is going to be held in its original format,” Rob Hunter, Parks and Recreation Director said. “This event is a great way to welcome the arrival of spring and truly shows the best of Coral Springs as the primeir community in which to live, work, and raise a family.”

Children ages 3 to 8 who live in Coral Springs are eligible to participate. Participants must bring their own basket and arrive 15 minutes prior to the schedule start time. Space is limited.

Registration for the event is required and is open from March 2 to April 7. No walk-ups accepted.

More information can be found at coralsprings.org/egghunt.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Brittney Griner, WNBA All-Star, has been arrested in Russia on drug charges

WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner was arrested in Russia last month at a Moscow airport after a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges. The Russian Customs Service said Saturday that the cartridges were identified as containing oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The customs service identified the person arrested as a player for the U.S. women's team and did not specify the date of her arrest.
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coral Springs, FL
Society
Coral Springs, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
City
Coral Springs, FL
Local
Florida Government
Fox News

Putin's nuclear blackmail of Ukraine and the West continues

The largest nuclear power plant in Europe is now in Russian hands. Europe exhaled when the International Atomic Energy Agency reported that the fire at the plant on Thursday night caused by Russian shelling was extinguished, that its six reactors were intact, and that there was no release of radioactive material from the plant.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Russia-Ukraine War: What to know on Russia’s war in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a “desperate plea” for more planes as Russian forces continued to batter strategic locations with missiles and artillery. 1.4 million people have left Ukraine, many carrying little more than the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Egg Hunt#Arts And Crafts#Hoppin
CBS News

Job market still chugging even as economic risks grow

Hiring across the U.S. surged last month as the economy continued to recover from a labor market slowdown caused by the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Payrolls grew by 678,000 in February, the Labor Department reported on Friday, exceeding analyst forecasts of around 440,000 jobs. That's an increase of 200,000 from the previous month and the strongest month for hiring since October of last year. The unemployment rate fell to 3.8% as more workers found jobs. That is the lowest jobless rate since February of 2020 just before pandemic took hold in the U.S.
BUSINESS
Coral Springs, Florida

Coral Springs, Florida

26
Followers
119
Post
464
Views
ABOUT

Coral Springs, officially the City of Coral Springs, is a city in Broward County, Florida, United States, approximately 20 miles (32 km) northwest of Fort Lauderdale. As of the 2010 United States Census, the city had a population of 121,096. It is a principal city of the Miami metropolitan area, which was home to an estimated 6,012,331 people at the 2015 census.

Comments / 0

Community Policy