Free Coral Springs Egg Hunt Set fot April

Coral Springs, FL – A popular Coral Springs event will “hop” back on to the community event schedule in its original format this spring.

The free Hoppin’ Into Springs Egg Hunt will take place on Saturday, April 9 from 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Sportsplex Park (2800 Sportsplex Dr.) During the event, colorful, plastic eggs will be scattered across an open field where children can run to collect as many eggs as possible. All child participants will receive a goody bag upon completion. This family-friendly event will also include a DJ, arts and crafts, and a Bunny visit.

“We are excited that this popular event is going to be held in its original format,” Rob Hunter, Parks and Recreation Director said. “This event is a great way to welcome the arrival of spring and truly shows the best of Coral Springs as the primeir community in which to live, work, and raise a family.”

Children ages 3 to 8 who live in Coral Springs are eligible to participate. Participants must bring their own basket and arrive 15 minutes prior to the schedule start time. Space is limited.

Registration for the event is required and is open from March 2 to April 7. No walk-ups accepted.

More information can be found at coralsprings.org/egghunt.