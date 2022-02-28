ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

PRAYER GROUP Goes Full Office Space In New Single "Numbers"

By Greg Kennelty
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrayer Group is now streaming their new single "Numbers" off the coming...

Telegraph

John Woolf, impresario who ran the Park Lane Group virtually single-handed, promoting new composers and their music – obituary

John Woolf, who has died aged 91, was the brains behind the Park Lane Group, a small but irrepressible organisation that for the past 65 years has promoted concerts largely showcasing new composers, new performers and new music; those who enjoyed an early platform at PLG concerts include the pianist John Ogdon four years before his Tchaikovsky competition win in Moscow, the clarinettist Alan Hacker and the Welsh dramatic soprano Dame Gwyneth Jones.
MUSIC
NME

Cherry Bullet unveil elegant music video for new single ‘Love In Space’

Cherry Bullet have premiered the music video for their newest single, ‘Love In Space’. In the elegant visual, the septet performs the choreography for their latest release in front of a birthday party venue. The scene later cuts to the girls dressed in sparkling cocktail dresses, following around a black cat. “Across time / Beyond another universe / I see you, love in space, space, space,” the group sing on the chorus.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Local News

Gang of Four plays Underground Arts, plus previews of six new albums [Seven in Seven]

Welcome to Seven in Seven, where we typically take a look at shows coming to the region over the next week. And while venue doors are slowly opening again, due to the pandemic they aren’t quite there yet. That doesn’t mean the music stops, and new releases are coming out weekly from artists you know and love and some waiting to be discovered. Each week we’ll be looking at some of the best hitting shelves and streaming services and a can’t-miss show in the region.
ROCK MUSIC
Rolling Stone

‘It’s the Future’: Danny Ocean’s Music for a Hyper-Online World

Click here to read the full article. Back in 2016, when Danny Ocean scribbled out the lyrics to “Me Rehúso” in the quiet of his bedroom, he was really only writing for one person. The song was dedicated to a girlfriend he’d left behind in Venezuela, his home country, which he’d departed in the midst of an economic and political crisis. He’d moved to Miami, and he missed her. But in a flash, “Me Rehúso” took on a life of its own: The song snaked up Spotify’s viral charts and caught the attention of Warner Music Group, who eventually signed...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Oh Hiroshima release dream-like video for Ascension

Swedish post-rock duo Oh Hiroshima have released a dream-like lyric video for their mellow new single Ascension, which you can watch below. The single is taken from the band's upcoming album Myriad, which will be released through Napalm Records on March 4. “We’re very happy to present one last song...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Wolfgang Van Halen cover Alice in Chains’ Them Bones on a prototype semi-hollow EVH guitar – and nail the solo despite his strap falling off

Mammoth WVH have been tackling the grunge classic on their Young Guns Tour with Dirty Honey, where the mystery Wolfgang prototype is getting a major workout. Mammoth WVH kicked off their postponed Young Guns Tour with Dirty Honey this week, and the Wolfgang Van Halen-fronted band has already peppered their set with a number of surprises, both on the setlist and the guitar racks.
MUSIC
Vogue

Koko 2.0: An Exclusive First Look At Camden’s New 50,000-Square-Foot Arts & Music Venue

When Kanye West played his now-legendary surprise show at Koko in Camden in 2015 – which included performing the entirety of Jesus Walks on his knees – the venue was left scrambling to prepare. “He called us at 5pm and said, ‘Can I play in three or four hours from now?’” recalls Olly Bengough – the venue’s owner and the visionary behind the spectacular rebirth of Koko, set to re-open to the public in April with 50,000 square feet of spaces for food, drink, art and, of course, music.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thesource.com

[WATCH] Muni Long Performs New Version of “Hrs and Hrs” for Amazon Music

Muni Long’s breakthrough hit “Hrs and Hrs” is now available on Amazon Music in a brand-new Amazon Original version. The multi-hyphenate singer/songwriter performs the song with a full backing band in the new, redesigned version of the tune. Amazon posted a never-before-seen video of Muni Long and her band performing the new version of the song on a downtown LA rooftop to commemorate the track’s release.
MUSIC
The Guardian

‘Subtlety is the hardest part’: cult metal band Blood Incantation trade extremes for ambience

In Blood Incantation’s lyrics, cosmic conspiracy theories abound, telling tales of ancient civilisations, aliens and hallucinogens. But woe betide anyone who describes the Denver metal band’s interests as sci-fi. “The quantum field and holographic universe, DMT and the psychedelic connection, these things are not fictional!” frontman Paul Riedl insists. Clearly he’s argued this before.
ROCK MUSIC
Variety

Clairo and Arlo Parks Bring Bedroom Pop to Radio City Music Hall’s Big Stage: Concert Review

Click here to read the full article. The transition from bedroom pop to one of New York’s biggest stages is not an easy one — the intimate sound and emotions of the loosely defined style are almost the polar opposite of the big gestures and loud volume it often takes to fill a major venue. Yet two of the genre’s most popular (and youngest) artists, Clairo and Arlo Parks, did it with ease Thursday night before an impressively full crowd at New York’s historic, 6,000-capacity Radio City Music Hall. Parks, 21 — who is nominated for two 2022 Grammys — is...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Bonnie Raitt announces first album in six years, Just Like That…, delivers a bounty of blues licks in lead single, Made Up Mind

Bonnie Raitt has announced Just Like That… – her 21st LP and her first in over six years, which will arrive April 22 via ADA. Accompanying the news is the effort’s lead single, Made Up Mind, which sees the blues guitar Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee deliver an exemplary display of her tactful fretboard phrasing, sumptuous rhythm guitar work and silky slide guitar skills.
MUSIC
Black Enterprise

Racism at iHeartMedia? Program Director at Phoenix Radio Station Reportedly Refuses to Run Black Ads On-Air

The largest media company in the nation is in hot water after Aaron Trimmer, the Program Director at KFYI 550 AM News Talk, a commercial radio station owned by iHeartMedia and licensed to serve the greater Phoenix Arizona area, blatantly refused to run ads on-air promoting a local Black-owned business’ initiative about the importance of diversity and inclusion.
PHOENIX, AZ

