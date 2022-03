Located at The Vortex on Manor, Patrizi’s is an outdoor Italian spot serving way better pasta than you’d ever expect from a food truck. All of the pasta - from the cacio e pepe to the pomodoro - is made on-site and everything on the menu is under $13, which means you can eat really well here and still have money leftover for a shaved ice from the trailer in the parking lot on your way out.

RESTAURANTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO