Blog: Bookend temps this week!

By Jeremy Wheeler
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DMyY4_0eRDAamh00

We are coming off of a gloomy and chilly weekend. The sun barely popped out, and temps were mainly in the 40s. It was about as forecast. There was even a little sleet one day. Now we are starting off the week with lots of sunshine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dCeyE_0eRDAamh00
Tower Cam

We’ll stay chilly today, but we’ll warm up for a few days before another shot of cold air on Friday.

A weak cold front was falling apart this morning as it dropped to the south. High pressure is edging closer from the north.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ggbx6_0eRDAamh00
Regional Weather Map

The front is basically reinforcing the cold air that was already in place. We’ll have a northeast wind with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IBYR5_0eRDAamh00
Forecast Temps Today

Tomorrow the stationary front will turn into a warm front and will lift north. We’ll have southerly winds in our region. We’ll also still have lots of sunshine. The bottom line….It’s going to be a nice day! High temps will run up into the upper 50s with low 60s inland/south. It should be nice and dry. Then more nice weather will follow. We’ll have fair skies with highs in the 60s both Wednesday and Thursday.

A cold front will drop in on Thursday. However, temps will only drop a little though. They will drop more on Friday as the front sinks a bit more to the south and stalls out. There might be some precip on Friday. Though the models are a bit split on that. Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler

WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

