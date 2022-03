LEWISTON - As the average price for a gallon of gas in the United States has bumped-up over 10% in just the last week, prices in Idaho have now reached over $4 a gallon. AAA reports that the statewide average for a gallon of regular gas in Idaho reached $4.05 a gallon, as of Tuesday morning. On Monday morning, AAA was reporting an Idaho average of $3.96. Idaho drivers buying diesel are now paying $4.57, on average.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO