Shawnee, KS

Kansas woman due in court for fire that killed baby

 2 days ago
SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — A Johnson County woman faces charges related to a house fire that killed a baby in suburban Kansas City, Kansas. Karlie...

Suspect in February killing of bus driver captured in Kansas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A suspect in the fatal shooting of a North Carolina bus driver has been arrested in Kansas, police announced Tuesday. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release that detectives found Darian Dru Thavychith, 21, through a collaboration with state police, the FBI and the Shawnee, Kansas, Police Department. Thavychith was arrested without incident at a gas station in Shawnee, according to police there.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Kan. felon found with an AK-47 pistol formally charged

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas felon, prohibited from having a weapon, made a court appearance last week after police found numerous weapons at his residence. Alejandro Morales, 19 of Wichita, is charged with three counts of criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Preliminary hearing set for abduction, shooting of Kan. toddler

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A preliminary hearing is set for April 7th for the man arrested in connection with the abduction and shooting in Reno and Sedgwick County July 19. Kamden Campos is facing 12 counts including six counts of attempted first degree murder one count of kidnapping, three counts of aggravated battery and two counts of criminal threat.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Riley County Arrest Report March 2

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. SARAH LUCILLE WAY, 34, Manhattan, Theft of property or services; Value less than $1,500; Shoplifting; Bond $750. NEASSA JO THOMAS, 17, Manhattan, Possession...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Sheriff: Evidence going to KBI after chase, arrest

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating suspect on multiple charges including felony interference with law enforcement following a pursuit on Saturday. Shortly before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a silver 1997 Ford Crown Victoria near SE 37th Street and SE Colfax Place for speeding, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Public Safety
RCPD investigating alleged $17,000 theft of benefit funds

MANHATTAN—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft in Manhattan. On Friday, officers filed a report for theft in the 3000 block of Pecanwood Drive in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 27-year-old man reported a 55-year-old female suspect stole $17,000 of government benefit money....
MANHATTAN, KS
Manhattan, KS
