Texas A&M suffered a wave of injuries before and during last season that culminated in 15 players missing at least one game and a total of 103 player games missed in 2021 (at least by the count of gigem247.com). These figures didn't include a number of players who had surgery after the season was over and need recovery time as well. Thus, it didn't take long for he'd coach Jimbo Fisher to be asked at his pre spring press conference today about which of his players would be missing spring ball.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO