AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT GPUs briefly sell below MSRP in Europe

High-throughput microbioreactor enables real-time evaluation of biomass, fluorescence, pH, dissolved oxygen in the liquid phase (DO), and other key cultivation parameters for aerobes and anaerobes. Building on trusted BioLector Pro technology, the BioLector XT microbioreactor is based on a standard ANSI/SLAS (SBS) microtiter plate (MTP) format, and operates with online, pre-calibrated optical sensors. Disposable 48 well MTPs enable online measurement of cultivation parameters, while patented microfluidic technology supports simultaneous pH control and feeding. The optional microfluidic module eliminates manual liquid handling—no tubing or pipetting required, as everything is part of the gamma-radiated ready-to-use plate.
