Computers

AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT GPUs briefly sell below MSRP in Europe

By Adrian Potoroaca
TechSpot
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy it matters: When AMD launched the Radeon RX 6500 XT earlier this year, it didn’t exactly pique the interest of casual gamers looking for an entry-level GPU for 1080p gaming. Now that pricing has gone down and Nvidia’s RTX 3050 can only be found in small quantities at well over...

www.techspot.com

Comments / 0

Tom's Hardware

AMD Radeon RX 6400 Benchmarks: 30% Slower Than the RX 6500 XT

Benchmarks featuring an AMD Radeon RX 6400 graphics card have been spotted on Geekbench. Benchleaks has shared a quartet of Geekbench browser results for what appears to be a singular PC system going through multiple Geekbench runs, perhaps checking the performance changes after system tweaks. As Geekbench isn't really a good GPU benchmark, take these results with a grain of salt.
RETAIL
TechSpot

50 Game Benchmark: RTX 3080 12GB vs. RX 6900 XT

Today we’re getting back to what we love doing, big benchmark comparisons, and we're going to start with the GeForce RTX 3080 12GB and Radeon RX 6900 XT. If you’re wondering why these two, that’s because they’re occupying roughly the same price point. Though admittedly graphics card pricing is highly volatile right now, and we expect things to keep moving around in the weeks and months to come, hopefully for the better…
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Biostar Fits Eight RX 580 GPUs Into 232 MH/s Mining Monster

Biostar has launched a new mining rig that wields the combined grunt of eight AMD Radeon RX 580 GPUs. The system, dubbed the Biostar iMiner A588x8D2, uses what appear to be eight consumer-grade Radeon graphics cards with DVI/Triple display port/HDMI outputs and a twin fan cooling design. The cards look like the Biostar Gaming VA5805RV82 model with 8GB of VRAM. In its press release, Biostar says that it can deliver iMiner systems in "large quantities."
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Geekbench bans four generations of Galaxy devices over benchmark manipulation

Bottom line: Earlier this week, users discovered that Samsung was throttling thousands of apps on its flagship Galaxy S series phones, including its latest Galaxy S22, while conveniently excluding popular benchmarking tools like Geekbench. In response, the developers behind Geekbench have banned the last four generations of Samsung Galaxy devices from its services for manipulating benchmark results.
CELL PHONES
PC Gamer

AMD's RX 6500 XT runs Elden Ring far better than it has any right to

Elden Ring's performance is a hot topic at the moment, but not because it's surprisingly great. No, quite the opposite, the game has some performance issues that are causing a bit of a headache for some wannabe Elden Lords. That said, what is surprisingly great is the performance that AMD's rather lacklustre Radeon RX 6500 XT is capable of delivering in-game.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

AMD Might Refresh the Radeon RX 6000 Lineup in Late April

AMD will reportedly refresh its Radeon RX 6000-series products lineup in late February, if a new leak is correct. The company reportedly intends to launch three boards in the enthusiast, performance, and performance-mainstream segments. In addition, AMD may start offering its lowest-end Radeon RX 6400 board at retail. The leak...
RETAIL
technologynetworks.com

BioLector XT Microbioreactor

High-throughput microbioreactor enables real-time evaluation of biomass, fluorescence, pH, dissolved oxygen in the liquid phase (DO), and other key cultivation parameters for aerobes and anaerobes. Building on trusted BioLector Pro technology, the BioLector XT microbioreactor is based on a standard ANSI/SLAS (SBS) microtiter plate (MTP) format, and operates with online, pre-calibrated optical sensors. Disposable 48 well MTPs enable online measurement of cultivation parameters, while patented microfluidic technology supports simultaneous pH control and feeding. The optional microfluidic module eliminates manual liquid handling—no tubing or pipetting required, as everything is part of the gamma-radiated ready-to-use plate.
TECHNOLOGY
PC Magazine

Hackers Try to Sell Mining Bypass for Nvidia GPUs for $1 Million

It's never a good (or ethical) idea to buy stolen data from hackers. For one, the information itself could be fake or booby-trapped with malware. Nevertheless, the cybercriminals behind the Nvidia breach are still hoping to sell off some of the data they stole from the company. On Wednesday, the group offered a software tool to unlock the Ethereum mining limitation on Nvidia’s RTX 3000 graphics cards for $1 million.
SOFTWARE
TechSpot

You may not be able to overclock the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

Rumor mill: Like most people, we assumed the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU would support overclocking. However, that might not be the case as a recent report claims the chip manufacturer asked motherboard vendors to remove the overclocking options from the BIOS/UEFI. The information was first posted by a user...
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Alienware 34 QD-OLED 34" Curved

The Alienware 34 QD-OLED gaming monitor delivers stunning picture quality and buttery smooth frame rates. Though it commands a steep price, it's well worth the investment if you're a serious gaming enthusiast. By DigitalTrends on March 09, 2022 90. The Alienware 34 QD-OLED is a glorious introduction to OLED for...
ELECTRONICS
TechSpot

PSA: Don't Buy This Asrock Motherboard

In testing new Intel B660 motherboards for an upcoming VRM temperature roundup, we felt compelled to stop and take a look at the Asrock B660M-HDV, only because Asrock is at it again, misleading consumers with a garbage product. If you missed it, last year we purchased the Asrock B560M-HDV for some testing and found it failed to run a number of 11th-gen Core series processors at the minimum specification, despite advertising support for them.
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

GeForce RTX 3080 vs. Radeon RX 6800 XT

Still among the best GPUs you can buy, let's take an updated look at the battle between the GeForce RTX 3080 and the Radeon RX 6800 XT. The last time we tested these two in a big benchmark comparison was about a year ago. For most of their lifetime these high performance graphics cards have been hard to get, but hopefully that situation will get keep improving throughout 2022.
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Intel wants 700-series chipset motherboards to support only DDR5 memory

A hot potato: Buyers of Alder Lake CPUs have two options when it comes to buying a 600-series chipset motherboard: one that supports DDR4 or one that works with DDR5. But that choice could reportedly be taken away when the 700-series chipset boards launch alongside 13th-gen Raptor Lake desktop CPUs; Intel wants them to support only DDR5 memory.
COMPUTERS

