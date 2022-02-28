AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT GPUs briefly sell below MSRP in Europe

Today we’re getting back to what we love doing, big benchmark comparisons, and we're going to start with the GeForce RTX 3080 12GB and Radeon RX 6900 XT. If you’re wondering why these two, that’s because they’re occupying roughly the same price point. Though admittedly graphics card pricing is highly volatile right now, and we expect things to keep moving around in the weeks and months to come, hopefully for the better…

COMPUTERS ・ 13 DAYS AGO