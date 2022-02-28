ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

This Company Is Looking To Bring Data And Analytics To Sports Betting

By Sam Msiska
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. The global sports betting market is a multibillion-dollar industry with a market valuation expected to reach over $140 billion by 2028 and employ more than 180,000 people. In the U.S.,...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

A.I. Highlights Startup Lands $100M to Fuel Global Growth

Click here to read the full article. Automated highlights startup WSC Sports is expanding its ambitions after raising a $100M Series D round.  The Tel Aviv-founded company currently helps 200 clients around the world—including the NBA, ESPN and YouTube TV—generate game recap videos and shorter clips using software that automatically identifies exciting action. WSC’s tech was used to create 3.4 million highlights in 2021. With the new funding, WSC plans to add 150 employees this year in Israel as well as New York, Sydney and London.  ION Crossover Partners (ICP) led the round, which included participation from Intel Capital and Dan Gilbert’s...
TECHNOLOGY
PWMania

Have a look at our top 10 sports betting apps in India review

In many bookies, mobile sports betting apps have become the norm. At this time, no more or less significant bookmaker can survive without a mobile app. The betting application provides the client with several significant benefits, including the ability to place bets from anywhere in the globe with a mobile connection. Sports betting for real money has become easier and more comfortable thanks to the use of a mobile application. This article offers a list of the greatest betting apps, which the reader may use to choose which betting app is the best.
NFL
Seekingalpha.com

Alteryx: Analyzing The Data Analytics Enabler

Alteryx has seen real margin pressure in recent years as the company is investing into sales growth acceleration. Alteryx (AYX) is a name which might not have gotten sufficient coverage on this platform in all likelihood. Given this, a recent deal, and absence of coverage by me in the past, I am happy to pick up coverage as the company has an interesting yet far from risk-less set up here.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Draftkings Inc#Mobile Device#Video Game#Genius Sports Ltd#Score Media And#Gaming Inc#Scr#Cve#Wagr#Football Outsiders#Edjsports#Edjvarsity
VISTA.Today

Data Analytics Firm in West Chester Acquired by Wipfli

Waypoint, a West Chester-based data analytics firm, has been acquired by Wipfli, a large accounting and consulting firm based in Milwaukee, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal. According to Brad Baturka, Mid-Atlantic leader for Wipfli, Waypoint’s 25 employees have joined the company’s existing 90 staff members who work...
WEST CHESTER, PA
Forbes

Decision Makers Must Prioritize Data Analytics In 2022

COO and co-founder at Maven Road. Although the world is slowly recovering economically from the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, 2022 brings with it an uncertain outlook, in which businesses should aim to obtain insights from their audiences and industry to strengthen their marketing strategies and decision making. Organizations...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
TechCrunch

As API-first startups multiply, GGV builds an index

But what GGV had in mind was startup-focused, meaning that it was even more up TechCrunch’s alley than what Bessemer had cooked up, so I got on the phone with the investing group, Chelcie Taylor, Tiffany Luck and Jeff Richards, to talk it through. To start, though, let’s talk definitions.
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

4 Benefits of Competitor SEO Research and Analysis

Competitor analysis or competitor research involves finding out what your competition is up to. This technical analysis helps you understand their strengths, and weaknesses so that you can then use them in your SEO strategy. The business field is full of competitors today, and it is important for you to stay informed to ensure you can also be on top of your game when it comes to keyword research and SEO. In this article, we will help you discover the benefits of conducting thorough research on your competitors to enhance your SEO.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Enterpret launches with $4.3M, NLP technology to decipher customer feedback

Enterpret is emerging onto the scene with its take on building analytics on natural language so that people building the product can learn directly from customer feedback without relying on another company department to provide the information. The company was co-founded in June 2020 by Varun Sharma, who previously worked...
SOFTWARE
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Opendoor Technologies

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Opendoor Technologies has an average price target of $15.0 with a high of $24.00 and a low of $8.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Lottery.com Expands LotteryLink Affiliate Program To Add ICARO Media Group Inc.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Lottery.com (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW), a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when the lottery is played, today announced that ICARO(TM) Media Group, a leading company in AI-driven media technology for global telecom and media broadcast companies, has joined the LotteryLink program. As a result, ICARO will serve as an affiliate marketing partner in specific global markets expected to include Latin America, Europe and North America. “With their AI-driven marketing technology, engaged audiences and broad reach across North and Latin America, ICARO is an ideal addition to our LotteryLink affiliate program. Our agreement with ICARO demonstrates the consistent progress we are making in growing our B2B2C business,” said Tony DiMatteo, co-founder and CEO of Lottery.com. “We greatly appreciate the opportunity to have a market leader like ICARO join LotteryLink and look forward to working with a tremendous team that has a shared vision of the future of digital media.”
LOTTERY
pymnts

Embedded Finance FinTech Alviere Partners With AutoPayPlus

Alviere, the embedded finance tech platform, has announced that AutoPayPlus will be the first automotive industry company to sign on to its suite of services, a press release said Tuesday (March 1). AutoPayPlus offers car buyers flexible payment options matched to their paychecks. AutoPayPlus will now offer car buyers a...
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $14,420 In ETH In The SandBox

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $14,420, which is 1.63x the current floor price of 3.0 Ether (CRYPTO: ETH). The estate consists of 166,464 plots of land –– each plot is 2,500 square feet in the metaverse. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook’s rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
RETAIL
Benzinga

This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $71,240 In MANA In Decentraland

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $71,240, which is 5.27x the current floor price of 4.6144476 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) ($71,240 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
RETAIL
On3.com

Company looking to create a framework in the NFT category

Learfield, the collegiate media and technology services leader, is entering into a partnership with technology company Recur to lay an industry-wide foundation for stakeholders as they look to tap into opportunities within the fast-emerging NFT sector. The partnership intends to unlock opportunities for student-athletes hoping to monetize their brands through...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Benzinga

Psychedelic Stock Gainers And Losers From March 2, 2022

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) shares closed up 1.47% at $16.62. Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) shares closed down 5.13% at $1.48. Revive Therapeutics (OTC:RVVTF) shares closed down 3.72% at $0.18. ATAI Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI) shares closed down 2.59% at $5.65. Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) shares closed down 0.68% at $14.52. Cybin (AMEX:CYBN) shares...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
31K+
Followers
111K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy