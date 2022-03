Millions of food stamp beneficiaries in New York will get extra aid this month. This extra boost is known as a supplemental allotment. Last week, NY Governor Kathy Hochul revealed that an extra $230 million in support will be available for those that qualify for the program. There are around 1.6 million New Yorkers that are eligible for food stamps. Last year, more than $2.5 billion in benefits were distributed through the government program.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 DAYS AGO