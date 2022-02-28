ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celsion under pressure on 1-for-15 reverse stock split

By Khyathi Dalal
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 2 days ago
Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) trades 8.1% down premarket after it plans to implement a consolidation (reverse stock split) of its outstanding shares...

Benzinga

23 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) rose 41.8% to $1.90 in pre-market trading after the company announced it entered into an amended and restated collaboration and license agreement with Gilead to develop immunotherapies against HIV. Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) rose 26.2% to $137.69 in pre-market trading after the company reported...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Baudax Bio announces one-for-35 reverse stock split

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) announced that the company's board has approved a 1-for-35 reverse stock split of its common shares. The Reverse Stock Split will become effective on Feb.16 and the company's common stock will begin trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on a post-split basis under the Company's existing trading symbol "BXRX".
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Home Depot, Tempur Sealy, SoFi, Houghton Mifflin and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. Home Depot — Shares of the home improvement retailer fell 8.8% with the broader market sell-off, despite the company reporting a quarterly beat on profit, revenue and comparable store sales for the most recent quarter. Home Depot reported earnings of $3.21 per share and announced a 15% dividend increase.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Coca-Cola And 3 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders

Although the Dow Jones index jumped more than 800 points on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Is Snap's Stock Beginning To Reverse?

The stock has been trading lower recently alongside other social media stocks due to the Russia-Ukraine escalation causing overall market weakness. Snap was trading down slightly at $36.85 Wednesday afternoon. Shares look to be cooling off after seeing a strong couple of weeks in early February. Snap recently fell below...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Green Thumb closes 2021 with over 60% growth and fivefold rise in net income

Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) is trading higher in the pre-market Tuesday after U.S. multi-state operator beat Wall Street forecasts with its Q4 2021 financials. Revenue for the quarter rose ~37% YoY to $243.6M expanding the full-year revenue by ~61% to $893.6M. The company attributed the topline growth mainly to the expansion of its Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail businesses, particularly in Illinois and Pennsylvania.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Stock Split Watch: Is Amazon Next?

The e-commerce company's stock has reached an unwieldy price that makes it complicated for some investors to own. Amazon shares have performed poorly since Andy Jassy took the helm in the middle of last year, putting pressure on the CEO to buoy shareholder value. While a stock split can help...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

1-800-Flowers Under Pressure; Port Congestion And Labor Deficit Driving Operating Costs

The trade bottleneck is a result of port congestion and lack of drivers. The US earnings season is in full swing and almost 200 companies included in the Broad Market Index and the S&P 500 have reported on the past quarter. According to FactSet, Q3 2021 with record-setting net profit has now passed and we are witnessing a decline from 12.9% to 12.4% for Q4 2021. Furthermore, 72% of companies downgraded their Q1 2022 guidance, which is 12% higher than the five-year average percentage.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Why ChemoCentryx Shares Are Falling

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) shares are trading lower by 12.8% at $25.70 Wednesday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. ChemoCentryx reported quarterly losses of 58 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 50 cents per share. ChemoCentryx also reported quarterly...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning UnitedHealth Group Stock In The Last 15 Years

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 7.95% on an annualized basis. Buying $100 In UNH: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 1.88 shares of UnitedHealth Group at the time with $100. This investment in UNH would have produced an average annual return of 15.82%. Currently, UnitedHealth Group has a market capitalization of $440.00 billion.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

MannKind stock up 14% following multiple insider buys

Shares of MannKind (MNKD +14.7%) are higher today after six company insiders, including CEO Michael Castagna, added to their holdings in the company. Castagna purchased 27,675 shares late last month, according to an SEC filing, for a total of 1,532,773 shares. Chief Commercial Officer Alejandro Galindo added another 36,900 shares...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Jazz Pharma nears a six-month high as analysts cheer Q4 results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ +12.1%) has recorded the biggest intraday gain since 2017 on Wednesday to reach a six-month high on the strong Q4 earnings beat reported by the neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company yesterday. Jazz (NASDAQ:JAZZ) reported more than $3B annual revenue for the first time in 2021, which was a “transformative...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

MediWound slides on proposed stock offering

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on tissue repair and regeneration, has lost ~29% in the post-market Wednesday after announcing a proposed underwritten public offering of ordinary shares. A 30-day option allowing underwriters to purchase up to an additional 15% of ordinary shares on offer is also under consideration....
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
