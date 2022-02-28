ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blueprint, Proteovant forge agreement on protein degrader therapies

By Jonathan Block
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 2 days ago
Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) and Proteovant Therapeutics will collaborate on protein degrader therapies and advance up to two candidates into development. The collaboration will utilize Proteovant's artificial intelligence-assisted targeted protein degradation platform and Blueprint Medicine's (BPMC) precision...

biospace.com

HOOKIPA Takes Charge of Gilead-partnered HIV Program

HOOKIPA Pharma's shares have soared after the company stated it had amended and restated a collaboration and license agreement with Gilead Sciences to develop immunotherapies against human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). HOOKIPA and Gilead initially teamed up in 2018, with Gilead licensing exclusive rights to HOOKIPA’s versatile arenaviral platform to develop...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Plexium Raises $102 Million to Advance Protein Degradation Pipeline

On Wednesday morning, San Diego-based biotech Plexium announced it had completed an oversubscribed financing round totaling $102 million. The round was led by BVF Partners and TCG X, with new investors Softbank Vision Fund 2, RA Capital Management, Surveyor Capital (a Citadel company) and Pappas Capital participating. Existing investors also participated, including The Column Group, DCVC Bio, Pivotal bioVenture Partners, Lux Capital, M Ventures, CRV and Neotribe Ventures.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Where Blueprint Medicines Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Nature.com

Last-resort cancer therapy holds back disease for more than a decade

Two of the first people treated with CAR-T cell cancer therapies are still in remission 12 years on. You have full access to this article via your institution. A few weeks after receiving an experimental cancer therapy that turns immune cells into tumour-killing hunters, Doug Olson’s doctor sat him down to give him news of his progress. “He said, ‘Doug, we cannot find a single cancer cell in your body,’” Olson recalls. “I was pretty convinced that I was done with cancer.”
CANCER
Axios

2 cancer patients "cured" after promising immunotherapy treatment

Ten years after receiving a treatment that modifies a patient's own immune cells to attack cancer, two patients who had a form of blood cancer show no signs of the disease, researchers report Wednesday. Why it matters: The patients' remissions hint at how long the effects of CAR-T therapy —...
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds That With Obesity, the Problem Isn’t an Excess of Fat but Its Loss of Function

Obesity is known to cause cardiometabolic diseases like hypertension and diabetes but attributing these diseases to merely an overabundance of fat is a simplification. On a basic level, fat acts as a receptacle to store energy, but upon a closer look it is an essential actor in vital bodily processes like the immune response, the regulation of insulin sensitivity, and maintenance of body temperature. In a review published in the journal Cell on February 3rd, 2022, researchers argue that the negative health effects of obesity stem not simply from an excess of fat but from the decline in its ability to respond to changes, or in other words, its plasticity.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Combination of two cancer drugs make pancreatic tumors treatable with immunotherapy methods

Pancreatic carcinoma is a tumor with an extremely poor prognosis for which effective treatments have not yet been found. In a preclinical animal model with mice, a team of researchers has now discovered a way of making pancreatic tumors treatable with immunotherapy methods using a targeted combination of two cancer drugs. The researchers believe that the promising combined approach could also prove effective with other cancer types.
CANCER
SELF

Understanding the Different Types of IBS

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) can really take the joy out of your favorite meal—but the symptoms you suffer through depend on which of the four types of IBS you’re dealing with. From uncomfortable bloating to painful constipation to urgent diarrhea, each person’s IBS experience differs slightly, Mark Pimentel, M.D., an associate professor of medicine and of gastroenterology at Cedars-Sinai, tells SELF.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Potential cancer treatment found in high blood pressure medication

A Te Herenga Waka–Victoria University of Wellington Ph.D. graduate who was based at the Gillies McIndoe Research Institute (GMRI) has found a potential new source of help for colon cancer patients—medications used to treat hypertension, or high blood pressure. Dr. Matthew Munro, who graduated last year from the...
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Cancer-Driving Protein May Play a Key Part in Lung Cancer Development

Lung cancer is the second most common cancer in the U.S. and the No. 1 cause of cancer-related death. Despite considerable progress in treatment options, most lung cancer patients have extremely poor outcomes with an average five-year survival rate of 21.7%. To help identify new drug targets for this patient population, Moffitt Cancer Center researchers are working to improve their understanding of the molecular mechanisms behind lung cancer. In a new article published in Nature Communications, the laboratory of Elsa R. Flores, Ph.D., in collaboration with the Baylor College of Medicine and MD Anderson Cancer Center, shows how the protein ΔNp63 contributes to disease development through the regulation of stem cells and crucial elements known as enhancers, which regulate genes that control cell identity.
CANCER
psychologytoday.com

New Findings Show Dietary Supplement May Mimic the Benefits of Exercise

Exercising muscles send out numerous chemical signals that can influence brain function. The neurogenesis-enhancing effects of exercise are well known, but remain unexplained. The neurogenesis-enhancing effects of exercise are mediated by the systemic release of selenium followed by its entry into the brain. Dietary selenium supplementation effectively reversed the cognitive...
LIFESTYLE
ChromaDex's Niagen supplementation shows promise in Parkinson’s disease trial

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) said a phase 1 trial showed that its Niagen ingredient supplementation significantly increased brain nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) levels, and resulted in altered cerebral energy metabolism and decreased levels of inflammatory cytokines in patients with Parkinson’s disease (PD). The results from the trial — which was part...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Sorrento granted FDA nod to start clinical trial for intranasal COVID-19 therapy

San Diego, California-based biotech Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE +1.2%) announced on Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared its investigational new drug application (IND) for intranasal STI-9199 (COVISHIELD), an experimental antibody against COVID-19. The company plans to start a single-site Phase 1 safety and pharmacokinetic study for STI-9199...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Nature.com

The AUTOTAC chemical biology platform for targeted protein degradation via the autophagy-lysosome system

Targeted protein degradation allows targeting undruggable proteins for therapeutic applications as well as eliminating proteins of interest for research purposes. While several degraders that harness the proteasome or the lysosome have been developed, a technology that simultaneously degrades targets and accelerates cellular autophagic flux is still missing. In this study, we develop a general chemical tool and platform technology termed AUTOphagy-TArgeting Chimera (AUTOTAC), which employs bifunctional molecules composed of target-binding ligands linked to autophagy-targeting ligands. AUTOTACs bind the ZZ domain of the otherwise dormant autophagy receptor p62/Sequestosome-1/SQSTM1, which is activated into oligomeric bodies in complex with targets for their sequestration and degradation. We use AUTOTACs to degrade various oncoproteins and degradation-resistant aggregates in neurodegeneration at nanomolar DC50 values in vitro and in vivo. AUTOTAC provides a platform for selective proteolysis in basic research and drug development.
CHEMISTRY
MedicalXpress

Artificial intelligence to predict treatment success from early CT scans

Artificial intelligence is poised to revolutionize the field of radiology as a tool to improve disease detection, diagnosis, and clinical care. The technology has the potential to assist clinicians by uncovering hidden information within imaging scans invisible to even the well-trained eye. In a paper published in JAMA Oncology, Columbia...
CONNECTICUT STATE
