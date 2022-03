The Batman is launching a fresh new continuity which will adapt DC Comics to the big screen, starting with a film starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader which is largely based on The Long Halloween and Year One comic stories. It has no ties to other DC movie or TV titles. While The Batman's cinematic universe has not yet earned a fancy name like the "DCEU" where Ben Affleck has been playing Batman, it will almost certainly spawn sequels and Gotham-centric spinoffs are already on the way. One big question remains as The Batman universe is born; will a new set of Justice League heroes come with it?

MOVIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO