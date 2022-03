CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has appointed Brett W. McMillion as Director of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. “I congratulate Brett in every way,” Gov. Justice said. “I’ve taken my time with this selection because I really believe that – with how important our natural resources are to our state – the selection of who is going to head up the DNR is a tremendously important decision.

POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO