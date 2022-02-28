ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Theatre cancels Russian Ballet tour standing in ‘solidarity’ with Ukraine

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rf0ln_0eRD8nI500

A theatre in Buckinghamshire has cancelled upcoming performances by the Russian State Ballet company, adding that it is “shocked and appalled” by the escalating conflict.

The Wycombe Swan theatre said it would “stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine” following the invasion of their country.

Upcoming productions of Romeo And Juliet, Cinderella and Swan Lake between March 10 and 12 have been cancelled at the Buckinghamshire theatre.

It comes after theatres in Wolverhampton and Northampton also called off productions by the Russian Ballet company.

In a statement on Twitter, the Wycombe Swan said: “We are shocked and appalled by the unfolding situation in Ukraine.

“Thank you for your patience, over the weekend we have been in discussion with the promoters of the Russian State Ballet tour and can confirm that the planned performances at Wycombe Swan have been cancelled.

“Our thoughts remain with all those affected and we stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine in hoping for a swift return to peace in the region.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cD7Ku_0eRD8nI500
Grand Canal Theatre of ballet dancers from the Russian State Ballet performing Swan Lake in 2010 (Grand Canal Theatre/PA) (PA Media)

It added that all customers who had purchased tickets for the ballet will be contacted in the coming days.

Last week, Wolverhampton Grand Theatre said the decision to cancel shows from February 28 to March 2 was “absolutely the right thing to do given the circumstances” as Russian troops close in on Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv.

The Royal & Derngate Theatre in Northampton also followed suit, cancelling a stage performance of The Nutcracker on February 26, and apologised for the short notice.

Meanwhile, the New Theatre in Peterborough also confirmed that it cancelled performances by the Russian State Ballet Of Siberia “in light of the ongoing situation in the Ukraine”.

Last week, the Royal Opera House announced it was cancelling a tour by the Moscow-based Bolshoi Ballet, which was due to be held in London this summer.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Royal Opera House cancels Bolshoi Ballet London tour

The Royal Opera House have cancelled a tour from Russia’s Bolshoi Ballet following the crisis in Ukraine. The Moscow-based ballet company, who were set to return to London this summer, has been called off as Kyiv was hit by air strikes and Russian fighters closed in on Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.
WORLD
newschain

UK-based Russians ‘horrified’ by war in Ukraine

Russians living in the UK have said they are “horrified” and “appalled” by President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Dr Uliana Bashtanova, a senior postdoctoral researcher in chemistry at Cambridge University, told the PA news agency that she was “ashamed” for her country.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Royal Ballet#Russian Ballet#Ballet Company#Romeo And Juliet#Performing#Musical Theater#Juliet Cinderella#Swan Lake#The Wycombe Swan#State Ballet#The New Theatre#The Royal Opera House#Bolshoi Ballet
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Country
Russia
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Now oligarchs turn on Putin: Two Russian billionaires break ranks to call for peace talks 'as fast as possible' while describing conflict as a 'tragedy' for both nations

Two Russian billionaires have become the first powerful oligarchs to speak out and call for an end to the conflict triggered by President Vladimir Putin's assault on Ukraine. Mikhail Fridman, who was born in western Ukraine, and Oleg Deripaska have condemned Putin's invasion by calling for peace talks 'as fast as possible' between the two countries in an unusual intervention from Russia's leading business elite.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
The Guardian

‘I had no idea he was there’: families’ shock at video of captured Russian soldiers

Ukrainian officials have published dozens of videos of what they say are captured Russian soldiers, as the brutal fighting in Ukraine enters its fourth day. In one of the videos, published early on Sunday morning on the Telegram channel Find Your Own, set up by Ukraine’s interior ministry, a visibly injured soldier identifies himself as Leonid Paktishev, the commander of a sniper unit based in the Rostov region.
MILITARY
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
121K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy