Seabridge to raise $225M via note exchangeable for KSM silver royalty

GDP in Scotland fell in the final month of 2021, new figures showed, with Economy Secretary Kate Forbes conceding the Omicron variant had made this a “difficult time”.She spoke as the latest monthly data showed the economy contracted by 0.4% in December – with output 0.1% higher than the pre-pandemic level of February 2020.The services sector, which makes up about three quarters of Scotland’s economy, flatlined with 0% growth in December.Meanwhile, output in the production sector fell by 3.3% over the month, however, there was some growth in the construction sector, which was up by 1.9%.GDP is provisionally estimated to...
