ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Seabridge to raise $225M via note exchangeable for KSM silver royalty

By Carl Surran
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) said it is raising $225M to advance its KSM project in British Columbia through a deal with Sprott Resource Streaming and Royalty (NYSE:SII) and Ontario Teachers Pension Plan. Seabridge said it...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Cannabis Company Xebra To Raise CAD$1.20M Via Private Placement

Cannabis company Xebra Brands Ltd. (CSE:XBRA) (OTCQB:XBRAF) (FSE: 9YC) plans to raise up to CAD$1.2 million via a non-brokered private placement. The private placement is for up to 10 million units at a price of CAD$0.12 per unit. Each unit is comprised of one common share of Xebra, and a half warrant. Each full warrant entitles the holder, on exercise, to purchase one share at a price of CAD$0.25 for a period of 12 months from the closing date of the private placement.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Sibanye-Stillwater says metal resources, reserves declined in 2021

Sibanye-Stillwater (SBSW -3.0%) turns lower after reporting its platinum group metals and gold resources for its South African operations fell in 2021 from a year earlier. The miner said total PGM resources fell to 318.7M oz at year-end 2021 from 391.9M oz. in 2020, which includes resources in the measured, indicated and inferred categories across both the Americas and Southern Africa operations.
METAL MINING
Seeking Alpha

Copper Mountain Mining: The Market Is Ignoring This Growth Story

Copper Mountain Mining experienced some operational issues at its Copper Mountain mine, which negatively affected the Q4 production volumes. Copper Mountain Mining (OTCPK:CPPMF), despite experiencing some issues at its Copper Mountain mine, made significant progress at its exploration and development-stage assets over the recent months. The market focused mainly on the operational issues, although the financial results were good. As a result, the share price, despite some ups and downs, is where it was last April.
METAL MINING
Seeking Alpha

LumiraDx to raise $56.5M in convertible notes offering

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) entered into privately negotiated subscription agreements with certain investors wherein the company agreed to sell and the investors agreed to purchase from LumiraDx $56.5M principal amount of 6.00% Convertible Senior Subordinated Notes due 2027. The purchase and sale of the notes are expected to occur on Mar.3. The...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver#Seabridge Gold#Royalties#Ksm#Sa#Sii
Seeking Alpha

Bristol Myers Squibb to raise $6B in senior notes offering

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) priced a public offering of senior unsecured notes in a combined principal amount of $6B. The notes will be issued in four tranche - $1.75B in principal amount of 2.950% notes due 2032, $1.25B in principal amount of 3.550% notes due 2042, $2B in principal amount of 3.700% notes due 2052 and $1B in principal amount of 3.900% notes due 2062.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Moderna wouldn’t share its vaccine technology, so South Africa and the WHO made a COVID jab based on it anyway

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna refused to share its mRNA vaccine knowledge to boost production of COVID-19 vaccines. So South Africa's Afrigen Biologics went ahead and made its own version anyway, without Moderna's help—but with the enthusiastic participation of the World Health Organization (WHO).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Independent

Scottish GDP falls in December after arrival of Omicron

GDP in Scotland fell in the final month of 2021, new figures showed, with Economy Secretary Kate Forbes conceding the Omicron variant had made this a “difficult time”.She spoke as the latest monthly data showed the economy contracted by 0.4% in December – with output 0.1% higher than the pre-pandemic level of February 2020.The services sector, which makes up about three quarters of Scotland’s economy, flatlined with 0% growth in December.Meanwhile, output in the production sector fell by 3.3% over the month, however, there was some  growth in the construction sector, which was up by 1.9%.GDP is provisionally estimated to...
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Alamos Gold: Higher Prices Ahead

Alamos Gold released its FY2021 Reserve & Resource update earlier this month, reporting another year of reserve growth net of depletion, with continued growth at Island Gold. The Q4 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) has finally begun, which means that producers are busy updating their reserve & resource estimates. One of the first companies to update its inventory was Alamos Gold (AGI), which reported 4% reserve growth at 5% higher grades. This was helped by an increase in reserve grades at Island, which continues to be the gift that keeps on giving. With Alamos trading at a ~25% FY2025 free cash flow yield and being one of the best growth stories sector-wide, I would view any further weakness as a buying opportunity.
METAL MINING
Seeking Alpha

Bank of America: Strong Tailwinds

BoA is poised to benefit from substantial interest rate hikes by the Fed over the next couple of years. Despite COVID-19 shutdowns, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has actually soared to new highs while still trading at a cheap multiple. The large bank is set to see massive benefits from higher interest rates after taking a big net interest income hit in 2020. My investment thesis remains Bullish on BoA continuing to push higher while rewarding shareholders with large capital returns.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

AutoNation Raises $700M Via Debt Offering

AutoNation Inc (NYSE: AN) has priced the $700 million of senior unsecured notes due 2032 at 3.850%. The notes will be issued at 99.835% of the aggregate principal amount, representing a yield to maturity of 3.870%. The offering is expected to close on February 28, 2022, subject to customary closing...
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Innoviva to raise $200M in convertible senior notes offering

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) trades 6.7% down premarket after it plans to offer $200M in principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2028 in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers. Initial purchasers to be granted 13-days option to purchase up to an additional $40M principal amount of the notes. The terms,...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Aterian Raises $27.5M Via Equity Offering

Aterian Inc (NASDAQ: ATER) has priced its private placement offering of about 9.5 million shares and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 7.08 million shares. Each share of common stock and the accompanying warrant will be sold at a combined purchase price of $2.91. The company expects to receive gross...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I prices upsized $225M IPO

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd (SPCMU) has priced its upsized initial public offering of 22.5M units at $10.00 per unit. SPAC initially planned to raise $200M by offering 20M units at $10. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq today. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Nel ASA: Juggling New Orders Whilst Wading Through The Cash Pile

Steady progress in order backlog. Running a company is easy business, right? You create a product or a service which costs less to produce than you sell it for, you pay everyone that needs to be paid, and then you take home a tidy profit. If it works, you can reinvest your profit to scale up your production and sell even more products and services and the profit you take home grows.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
52K+
Post
409K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy