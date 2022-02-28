ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Mayor Bynum will not run for US Senate

By FOX23.com News Staff
 2 days ago
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum (Matt Barnard)

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced Monday he will not run for U.S. Senator.

Bynum made the announcement in an interview with FOX23 radio partner, KRMG. He said he and his wife prayed on it and decided he will not be a candidate for anything but mayor.

“I will not be a candidate for anything in 2022. We’ve go so much to do in the time that I’ve got left as mayor,” said Bynum. “So no, I will not be running for anything this year. I’m going to be focused on the job that folks already gave me.”

“It’s been really incredible to hear from people since Sen. Inhofe’s announcement last week, folks who’ve encouraged me to seek that seat,” said Bynum. “My wife and I have spent several days thinking and praying about it, and that process just reminded us that my purpose in life right now is to be the best husband, dad and mayor that I can be, and being off running for another job, let alone winning and going off to D.C., it doesn’t serve any of those things.”

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) announced his retirement on Friday, effective at the end of the current Congressional Session. A couple popular names have thrown their hat in the ring for his seat, including Inhofe’s former Chief of Staff, Luke Holland, and U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin.

