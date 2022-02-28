ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Where Is Sherman? Radiant Skin Aesthetic & Beauty Studio

Fox 59
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpring is just around the corner, time to...

fox59.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCNC

Culler Beauty foundation adjusts to your skin's current color

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products are services featured appear as paid advertising. Culler Beauty foundation is the only foundation you'll need all year long. It adjusts to your skin tone as you rub it in so you get a perfect color match each time you use it.
MAKEUP
The Independent

9 best The Inkey List products for every skin type, according to a beauty editor

The Inkey List stormed onto the skincare scene almost four years ago. It was a time when the market felt complicated, overwhelming, expensive and often confusing – and at the time, its only real competitor was The Ordinary – so it felt refreshing that new brands were launching with the aim of making skincare accessible and affordable while also simplifying routines and encouraging consumers to educate themselves on ingredients.The brand’s ethos has remained the same over the past few years, and its core aim is to break down beauty jargon in order to deliver a streamlined approach on the most...
SKIN CARE
The Staten Island Advance

Connecting beauty and wellness, NYC medical spa focuses on multi-cultural skin care

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As an advanced practice nurse with more than 20 years of experience in all areas of medicine -- from pediatrics to geriatrics -- Dr. Chikodiri Gibson said she firmly believes in the connection between beauty and wellness. So after two decades of practicing a very holistic approach to medicine and building a solid foundation of aesthetic expertise, she decided to delve specifically into cosmetic treatment, recently opening her own medical spa and wellness center in West Brighton.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrinkle#Just Around The Corner#Lasers
Fox 59

Where Is Sherman? Retro Metro

Vintage art, retro clothes and a cool mix of upcycled furniture and décor. Sherman is celebrating International Women's Day at a new women-owned retro shop in Indy.
LIFESTYLE
cbs17

Give your skin a refresh with Trellis Beauty

We’re checking out a beauty trend that’s been around for centuries– face steaming! Learn all about the cleansing treatment available at Trellis Beauty’s one-of-a-kind facial steam bar – right here in The Triangle.
SKIN CARE
HuffingtonPost

The Best Black-Owned Skin Care Products, According To Beauty Enthusiasts

Whether you’re a pro at applying just the right amount of toner before bed or you’re just starting to dip your moisturized toes into the world of daily skin care routines, finding which products don’t completely break you out or cause an adverse reaction can be stressful. There are literally thousands of skin care products out there aimed at every condition, skin concern and skin type. But how do you know which ones will work for you?
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Kansas City Star

Butter for Your Skin Before Bed?! Gail Simmons’ Intense Beauty Routine

Utensils down, beauty up! Gail Simmons is busy getting ready for the season 19 premiere of Top Chef, but the Bravo personality took some time to show Us Weekly how she gets her Beauty Sleep on after a long day of being on set. Watch the exclusive video above to see the Canada native wind down with Us.
SKIN CARE
Refinery29

LA’s Coolest Skin Expert Has This Invaluable Beauty Advice For You

Noughties kids might remember Nurse Jamie from her stint on The Simple Life with Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie. As the show's resident medical expert, she very memorably provided the pair with vitamin B12 injections (in the derrière) and fixed a brush with poison ivy. Since then she has become one of the most sought-after skincare specialists in Los Angeles.
SKIN CARE
CBS Austin

One bottle! Culler Beauty's new self-adjusting foundation matches any skin tone

Imagine how much easier it would be if you had one foundation for all your shades! No more guessing, no more makeup drawers packed with countless colors, but a foundation that automatically matches your unique color each and every time! Culler Beauty Self-Adjusting Foundation is revolutionizing the way people think about their makeup routine. Lifestyle Consultant Annette Figueroa is here to tell us about this amazing new makeup technology.
AUSTIN, TX
The Hollywood Reporter

Scarlett Johansson Says Her Plant-Based Beauty Line Is the “White T-Shirt of Skin Care”

Scarlett Johansson does not share her life with the world on social media. In this way, the actress hews to a pre-Instagram model of stardom, when celebrities were seen and heard in limited and intentional ways (read: when promoting a project). Johansson’s place in modern Hollywood, though, is evidenced by the launch of her new skin-care brand The Outset, as she joins a chorus of other celebrity beauty brands that seems to grow larger for consumers each season. The Outset is an eco-friendly, plant-based skincare line. Johansson’s co-founder and the brand’s CEO, Kate Foster Lengyel, was founder and CEO of SwearBy,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
CBS Austin

Step into spring beauty with Studio Bella!

If March is the month when your calendar is full of activities, and you want to look your best, then Studio Bella is the one-stop spa for permanent makeup, teeth whitening, and more. Owner, Cookie Bandel, specializes in permanent makeup application, and if you got permanent makeup elsewhere that you are unhappy with, she can help correct it.
AUSTIN, TX
Fox 59

Where Is Sherman? Girl Scout Cookie Cook-Off

One of our favorite chef competitions is back this year. It's a throwback in the kitchen featuring 5 of Indy's top chefs, and girl scout cookies! Sherman is downtown for the girl scout cookie cook-off.
RECIPES
MindBodyGreen

The Afternoon Treat This Beauty Icon Drinks Daily For Vibrant Skin

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. If you wear makeup, whether daily or on occasion, you likely know that a great look starts with a healthy canvas. Especially if you're searching for that natural, "no-makeup makeup" look, you should focus on skin care as step No. 1 of your routine. Yes, that means nailing down your topicals, but as we declare quite often here at mbg: It's just as important to tend to your skin internally. When you shine from the inside out, your makeup will appear even more dewy and radiant.
SKIN CARE
AOL Corp

5 women-owned beauty brands my skin care routine can't exist without

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. I’ve had sensitive skin pretty much my whole...
SKIN CARE
Middletown Press

RS Recommends: Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Launches Its Skin-Inclusive Products on Ulta

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. When Fenty Beauty by Rihanna launched back in 2017, it changed the beauty landscape by becoming one of the most skin-inclusive makeup brands available on the market. Since then, Rihanna has expanded her beauty line to include lip glosses, highlighters, and lipsticks, with an ever-expanding collection that increases every year. But, up until now, you could only shop for Fenty Beauty or Fenty Skin through the original Fenty Beauty website or via Sephora (online or in stores).
MAKEUP
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez, 52, Goes Makeup-Free While Showing Off Her Beauty Routine For Fresh Skin — Watch

Jennifer Lopez looked naturally gorgeous in a new video where she put That JLo Glow Serum product to use on her face and neck. Jennifer Lopez, 52, has proven once again that she doesn’t need makeup to be beautiful. The multi-talented star posted an Instagram video on Monday, March 7 from the set of her new movie The Mother in Spain to show off her natural look while using a product from her skincare line, JLo Beauty. Jennifer went makeup-free and applied That JLo Glow Serum to her face and neck while wearing a white robe. She also had her hair done up in a neat bun.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy