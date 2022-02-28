ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Fantasy Outfielders to Target in 2022

By BP Fantasy Staff
baseballprospectus.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSneaky values are available all over the...

www.baseballprospectus.com

Comments / 0

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Reds moving prospect Rece Hinds from third base to outfield

The Reds are moving power-hitting prospect Rece Hinds from third base to the outfield, The Cincinnati Enquirer’s Charlie Goldsmith writes. Between the canceled 2020 minor league season and a pair of serious leg injuries in both 2019 and 2021, Hinds has barely played (57 games, 236 plate appearances) since the Reds selected him in the second round of the 2019 draft. Changing positions will theoretically help Hinds “concentrate on his legs, his agility and his leg health,” Reds VP of player development Shawn Pender said. “As big as he is, third base is not easy for a big man to play, no matter how athletic he is. Let’s put him someplace where that bursting stop and start isn’t impacting him.”
MLB
The Spun

Cardinals Star Will Reportedly Play With New Team In 2022

As everyone carefully monitors Kyler Murray’s status with the Arizona Cardinals, another star is likely on his way out. According to ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss, the Cardinals aren’t fielding calls for their franchise quarterback. However, they’re unlikely to retain free-agent linebacker Chandler Jones this offseason. After suffering...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy