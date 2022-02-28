ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

Rewriting The Cannabis Narrative In Colombia: Part 2

By Robert Hoban
Forbes
Forbes
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In 2016, Colombia passed a landmark framework regulating the production, distribution, sale, and export of seeds and other cannabis derivatives. It became one of the largest countries in the world to regulate cannabis production and exportation. However, this experiment required adaptation and a real time reaction to the political and global...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Scrounging for food in 'hunger hotspot' Colombia

While the Colombian government fumes over being listed as a "hunger hotspot" by UN agencies, Heidy Garzon -- a single mother of nine -- worries where her family's next meal will come from. The government in Bogota demanded that the "hunger hotspot" designation be removed.
ADVOCACY
Benzinga

Flora Growth Excited To Bring Cannabis Products To Colombia, Around The Globe

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Flora (NASDAQ:FLGC), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, today announced that it has filed 23 cannabinoid-infused food and beverage products with the Instituto Nacional de Vigilancia de Medicamentos y Alimentos (“INVIMA”), similar to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”). The announcement comes as Colombian President Ivan Duque signed Resolution 227, which provides the framework for the use, distribution and export of cannabis, dried flower and other non-psychoactive derivatives. Flora expects to be the world’s first cultivator to obtain these unique INVIMA approvals for its cannabinoid-infused food and beverage products developed under its KASA Wholefoods division, which prioritizes the sourcing of natural ingredients and value-chain sustainability to create items to help consumers restore and thrive. “We are incredibly excited by the government’s decision to permit cannabinoid food and beverage products and look forward to bringing these cannabis wellness products to consumers in Colombia and around the globe,” said Luis Merchan, president and CEO of Flora Growth. “Aligning with globally recognized safety and compliance standards is at the forefront of Flora’s strategy, particularly when it comes to the food and beverage sector of the cannabis industry.”
ECONOMY
d1softballnews.com

The best hospitals in Colombia and the world

A first classification was sent to an international network of medical journalists for verification. A global board of renowned medical experts also validated the rankings. Newsweek magazine (almost 90 years old) and Statista, a German statistical portal dedicated to market and opinion research, revealed the fourth edition of the best hospitals in the world 2022, based on an evaluation of 27 countries (including Colombia, the United States, Switzerland, Sweden, Belgium, Finland, Norway or Mexico), chosen based on multiple factors such as the standard of living/life expectancy, the size of the population, the number of hospitals and the availability of data. In the definitive and global list of the 250 best assistance centers, led by Mayo Clinic – Rochester of Minnesota, United States, the Fundación Santa Fe de Bogotá was the only Colombian, located in position 150.
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bertrand Piccard
Forbes

Russians Fleeing As Nation Faces Economic Collapse

Russians are fleeing the country as sanctions lead to closed borders, food rationing, and the actual threat of a banking system collapse within days. Emirates, Turkish Airlines, Korean Air are some of the main carriers getting people out of the country. Others are leaving on foot into Estonia and Finland.
POLITICS
CHICAGO READER

Rewriting the rules of journalism (with fire)

The need for diverse voices in journalism has never been more pressing, yet many challenges remain in providing access. Locally, nationally, and internationally, diverse journalists from all disciplines grapple with issues of access and inclusion. The film Writing with Fire, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2021, winning the Audience Award and the Special Jury Award: Impact for Change, crystallizes this challenge, telling the story of the Khabar Laharyia newspaper in India’s Uttar Pradesh. The paper is operated by a team of Dalit women who radically disrupt the caste system that traditionally designated them to menial labor. In doing so, they set a new standard for Dalit women—and for journalism. Nominated for an Academy Award in a competitive field, the film is an underdog for the win, yet was described by Jason Rezaian in the Washington Post as, “The most inspiring journalism movie—maybe ever.”
MOVIES
APG of Wisconsin

In this light, all narrative is sentimental

Ukraine. I wrote this word, this proper noun, this country’s name on a piece of paper; one that was unwritten upon, not at all. It was unmarked and unmarred. White and smooth and empty, it lay waiting patiently for the words, for the ink of my thoughts to dribble out and form letters, coherent sentences. This sheet of clean paper sat on my desk for days. It sat as the war began, it sat as the leaders shouted and grumbled and murmured and explained and begged and ignored. It lay quiet and waiting and I could not say what I wanted to say about Ukraine. Not of the history, not of the culture, not of the weapons amassing in Russia and trundling heavily to the border; nor of the weapons handed and brought and sent like so many crumbs, so many loaves of stale bread with well wishes and fond but absent blown kisses to the fathers and brothers and sons signing up to fight for their freedom to live, to dream, to think for themselves.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Cannabis Industry#Cannabis Cultivation#Colombian#United Nations
Marietta Daily Journal

Russian threat is forcing a rewrite of US defense plans

WASHINGTON — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will trigger a revision of U.S. defense strategy and budgets, experts say. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attack is still underway, and its duration and dynamics remain in flux. The United States and its allies say they have no plans to get directly involved militarily in Ukraine, which is not a member of NATO.
POLITICS
Reuters

N.Korea's Kim says spy satellite to monitor actions by U.S. and allies

SEOUL, March 10 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the country's development of a reconnaissance satellite is to provide real-time information on military actions by the United States and its allies, state media reported on Thursday. Kim made the remarks while inspecting North Korea's National Aerospace Development...
MILITARY
Reuters

Russian rouble drops to record lows in Moscow amid fresh sanctions

March 9 (Reuters) - Russia's rouble tumbled to record lows in onshore trading on Wednesday despite measures by Moscow to shore up its battered economy and safeguard hard currency availability amid fresh economic sanctions triggered by its invasion of Ukraine. Catching up after two days of market closure, the rouble...
EUROPE
Forbes

Forbes

291K+
Followers
106K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy