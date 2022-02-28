Rewriting The Cannabis Narrative In Colombia: Part 2

A first classification was sent to an international network of medical journalists for verification. A global board of renowned medical experts also validated the rankings. Newsweek magazine (almost 90 years old) and Statista, a German statistical portal dedicated to market and opinion research, revealed the fourth edition of the best hospitals in the world 2022, based on an evaluation of 27 countries (including Colombia, the United States, Switzerland, Sweden, Belgium, Finland, Norway or Mexico), chosen based on multiple factors such as the standard of living/life expectancy, the size of the population, the number of hospitals and the availability of data. In the definitive and global list of the 250 best assistance centers, led by Mayo Clinic – Rochester of Minnesota, United States, the Fundación Santa Fe de Bogotá was the only Colombian, located in position 150.
