Rewriting The Cannabis Narrative In Colombia: Part 2

Ukraine. I wrote this word, this proper noun, this country’s name on a piece of paper; one that was unwritten upon, not at all. It was unmarked and unmarred. White and smooth and empty, it lay waiting patiently for the words, for the ink of my thoughts to dribble out and form letters, coherent sentences. This sheet of clean paper sat on my desk for days. It sat as the war began, it sat as the leaders shouted and grumbled and murmured and explained and begged and ignored. It lay quiet and waiting and I could not say what I wanted to say about Ukraine. Not of the history, not of the culture, not of the weapons amassing in Russia and trundling heavily to the border; nor of the weapons handed and brought and sent like so many crumbs, so many loaves of stale bread with well wishes and fond but absent blown kisses to the fathers and brothers and sons signing up to fight for their freedom to live, to dream, to think for themselves.

