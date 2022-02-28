ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls state basketball tourney tips off Monday

By Griffin Wright
DES MOINES – The state tournament for Iowa girls high school basketball starts Monday and will continue throughout the week.

Dowling Catholic will kick things off against Johnston at 10:00 a.m. at the Wells Fargo Arena. Other schools from around the state and metro will follow throughout the day.

The spotlight on women’s basketball isn’t only shining on high school sports. The college scene is lighting up too.

A family of refs: Iowa high school kids find fun way to bond with dad

Caitlyn Clark and Ashley Joens have led the way for the University of Iowa and Iowa State with an incredibly successful season so far. Clark and Joens are both from Iowa and played in high school programs in the state.

Younger athletes who see Clark and Joens’ success may feel inspired themselves.

“A lot of the girls playing basketball right now grew up watching Caitlyn Clark or Ashley Joens or Ellie Ruffridge so that helped them develop their love and passion for the game and now we’re seeing them excel on this big stage as well kind of following in their footsteps,” said Kristen Meyer, Dowling Catholic’s girl’s basketball head coach.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union is the organization that runs the tournament. Iowa is unique in that it has separate organizations for both boys’ and girls’ sports.

Gary Ross, the associate director of the IGHSAU, said that being able to focus exclusively on girls’ sports helps them provide the best experience for the athletes.

“We always celebrate and put them as our top priority which it is and so and everything we’re doing is to kinda showcase the Iowa girl and our girls around the state,” Ross said.

A full schedule of when teams are playing during the tournament is located on the IGHSAU’s website.

