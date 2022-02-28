ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

PA removes Russian made liquor from stores

By Michael Reiner
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KEI6K_0eRD5ulD00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN)- The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) announced Sunday that all Russian-made products will be removed from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores.

The PLCB stated in a press release that this was done as a show of solidarity and support for the people of Ukraine.

DeWine orders stop to sales of Russian vodka in Ohio

“As of today, these products will no longer be sold or procured by the PLCB,” said Board Chairman Tim Holden.” Given the evolving political-economic climate, it’s just the right thing to do.”

The PLCB will not be restricting sales of Russian-branded products that are not sourced from Russia, as doing so could negatively impact those brands.

This ruling comes after Governor Wolf recently urged stores to ban Russian liquor.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKBN

Oz visits Harrisburg, picks up key endorsement

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz picked up a key endorsement during his visit to the Midstate on Wednesday. Oz was joined by State Senator Mike Regan on Wednesday morning, meeting residents at the Front Street Diner in Harrisburg. The long-time television show host is one of more than a dozen […]
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Ohio Township, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Government
WKBN

State of the Union: What Biden said about Intel plant in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The planned Intel manufacturing plant in New Albany got some mention from President Joe Biden during Tuesday’s State of the Union address. While discussing the United States Innovation and Competition Act of 2021, Biden mentioned how the country needs to compete with China and other countries. “If you travel 20 miles […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquor#Russian#Plcb#Fine Wine Good Spirits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
WKBN

State Police searching for two missing Bucks County seniors

WARMINSTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public’s help in finding two missing seniors from Bucks County. Elizabeth Maher, 89, and Joseph Maher, 92, were last seen on Maguire Lane in Warminster Township on March 1 at 6 p.m. State Police say they are driving a 2009 maroon Cadillac Sedar with […]
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WKBN

WKBN

19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy