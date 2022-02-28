PA removes Russian made liquor from stores

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN)- The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) announced Sunday that all Russian-made products will be removed from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores.

The PLCB stated in a press release that this was done as a show of solidarity and support for the people of Ukraine.

“As of today, these products will no longer be sold or procured by the PLCB,” said Board Chairman Tim Holden.” Given the evolving political-economic climate, it’s just the right thing to do.”

The PLCB will not be restricting sales of Russian-branded products that are not sourced from Russia, as doing so could negatively impact those brands.

This ruling comes after Governor Wolf recently urged stores to ban Russian liquor.

