ACPHS ranks #1 in NY for return on investment

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – A recent study issued by the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce (CEW) ranked Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (ACPHS) number one in New York, and number two in the nation, for the best return on investment (ROI). The CEW study reviewed performance metrics for 4,500 colleges across the United States, and ranked ACPHS higher than Harvard, Stanford, MIT, and other notable colleges nationwide.



Photos courtesy Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.

CEW studied various ROI metrics including tuition, student debt, and earnings, and the share of students with earnings greater than high school graduates. By these metrics, it appeared that pharmacy schools offer the best long-term economic gains.

“We continue to be very proud that ACPHS is a top-ranked institution for ROI and encourage anyone interested in the health sciences fields to see all that ACPHS has to offer,” said ACPHS President Greg Dewey.

In addition to the college’s longstanding Doctor of Pharmacy program, it has eight Bachelor’s programs, including a newly accredited Public Health program, and six Master’s programs. To learn more about the college and what it has to offer, visit ACPHS’ website .

To view the full list of 4,500 colleges and universities ranked by the CEW, visit Georgetown University’s website .

