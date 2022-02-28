ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

ACPHS ranks #1 in NY for return on investment

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1preXW_0eRD5aLv00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – A recent study issued by the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce (CEW) ranked Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (ACPHS) number one in New York, and number two in the nation, for the best return on investment (ROI). The CEW study reviewed performance metrics for 4,500 colleges across the United States, and ranked ACPHS higher than Harvard, Stanford, MIT, and other notable colleges nationwide.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mSCr9_0eRD5aLv00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c45Sl_0eRD5aLv00
Photos courtesy Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.
Early Childhood Education program coming to Capital Region BOCES

CEW studied various ROI metrics including tuition, student debt, and earnings, and the share of students with earnings greater than high school graduates. By these metrics, it appeared that pharmacy schools offer the best long-term economic gains.

“We continue to be very proud that ACPHS is a top-ranked institution for ROI and encourage anyone interested in the health sciences fields to see all that ACPHS has to offer,” said ACPHS President Greg Dewey.

In addition to the college’s longstanding Doctor of Pharmacy program, it has eight Bachelor’s programs, including a newly accredited Public Health program, and six Master’s programs. To learn more about the college and what it has to offer, visit ACPHS’ website .

To view the full list of 4,500 colleges and universities ranked by the CEW, visit Georgetown University’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

DiNapoli reviewing NYS Retirement Fund investments in Russian companies

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli has directed all staff to prohibit new investment in Russian companies and is reviewing investments in the New York State Retirement Fund. This announcement comes after Governor Kathy Hochul said New York State will no longer be doing business with Russian entities. It’s been six days since […]
ECONOMY
NEWS10 ABC

Mask mandate ends at NY daycares March 2

After receiving emails about the mask mandate possibly continuing in New York daycares, NEWS10 was able to confirm through the Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) that children in daycare programs would not be required by the agency to continue wearing face masks beginning Wednesday, Mar. 2.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Business
Albany, NY
Education
NEWS10 ABC

Housing costs skyrocket nationwide

The cost of rent has skyrocketed, now up 16% since January 2021, and according to a report by QuoteWizard, a subsidiary of Lending Tree, New York has the seventh-highest number of cost-burdened renters in the nation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Harvard#University Center#Cew#Stanford#Mit#Childhood Education#Capital Region#Bachelor#Public Health#Georgetown University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NEWS10 ABC

Capital Region’s ‘Cactus Lady’ creates green oasis

EAST NASSAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tucked away in East Nassau, you’ll find Jeanine Loya‘s happy place. Thousands of exotic cacti, succulents and plants fill corner to corner of her greenhouse. She calls it her “oasis in the middle of nowhere.” The self-proclaimed “Cactus Lady” began her collection almost forty years ago. It all started at the […]
EAST NASSAU, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Whose name is on the Twin Bridges?

The Twin Bridges connects Saratoga and Albany counties on I-87, also called the Northway. In 2017, the New York State Department of Transportation estimated that 104,666 cars travel across the bridge every day.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy