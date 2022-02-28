ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

The Watch List-Idol, Sag Awards, Everything 1883 and more

By JJ Hayes
kfdi.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article1883 is the big talking point this morning. The day after the...

www.kfdi.com

Page Six

Michael Keaton misses SAG Awards 2022 win while in bathroom

Michael Keaton missed the moment he was announced as the winner of the 2022 SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series because he was relieving himself in the bathroom. Keaton, who won for his role as opioid-addicted Dr. Samuel Finnix in...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Zoe Saldana Says Marvel Forced Her to Remove Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Post

Marvel forced Zoe Saldana to remove a post regarding Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 because it potentially contained spoilers. The Gamora actress has been sharing lots of behind-the-scenes looks at her makeup to transform herself into the Guardian of the Galaxy. Since the third film from director James Gunn is currently filming, it's a good way to keep fans interested until the movie debuts next year. However, that doesn't mean Marvel Studios wants storylines or plot details to be accidentally released online. Though the studio made Saldana remove an earlier social media post, she was able to reshare it after covering specific content.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: Best Actress Predictions

This year’s Best Actress contest leans into an Oscar staple, the biopic. Oscar-winners who played real people include Marion Cotillard as Edith Piaf (“La Vie en Rose”), Reese Witherspoon as June Carter Cash (“Walk the Line”), Cate Blanchett as Katharine Hepburn (“The Aviator”), and Olivia Colman as Queen Anne in “The Favourite.” (More on nominee Colman below.) Festivals Venice and Telluride launched a drumbeat of critical praise for first-time nominee Kristen Stewart as troubled, drug-addled Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain’s nightmare before Christmas “Spencer” (Neon). (The director’s last biopic thrust Natalie Portman into the Oscar race as “Jackie.”) Two-time Oscar nominee and...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Will Smith, Ariana DeBose Win at 2022 SAG Awards (Full List of Winners)

'CODA,' with a largely deaf/non-hearing cast, won for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture. Will Smith, whose varied career accomplishments include landing two No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and winning four Grammy Awards, won his first SAG Award on Sunday (Feb. 27). The 28th annual SAG Awards were held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., and were broadcast on TNT and TBS.
CELEBRITIES
Mental_Floss

The Full List of Netflix Shows Confirmed for Release in 2022

Even though 2021 saw many favorite Netflix shows delayed or postponed, the year was certainly no slouch. And there’s plenty more where those came from in 2022. The upcoming year will feature shows that should have returned in 2021 and some that have been planned for 2022, as well as some major premieres you won’t want to miss.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

10 Must-See Netflix Movies Coming in 2022

Netflix is making another big push with original movies in 2022, making sure subscribers have a new way to escape at the end of each week. On Thursday, the streamer put out a teaser with scenes from almost every movie it plans to release through the end of the year, boasting a shocking number of stars. The preview proves that Netflix is ready to entertain audiences while the major Hollywood studios' theatrical calendars have few exciting blockbusters so far. Netflix plans to release 86 movies in 2022.
MOVIES
HuffingtonPost

Channing Tatum Says He's Too 'Traumatized' To Watch Any Marvel Movies

Looks like actor Channing Tatum doesn’t have such a super reaction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He says he can’t watch any of the films. The reasons are personal, a direct result of Disney shelving his proposed “X-Men” spinoff “Gambit.”. Tatum and longtime producer partner...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
MOVIES
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
Popculture

Tom Holland and Zendaya Mark Major Relationship Milestone

Tom Holland and Zendaya may have bought a house together, taking their real-life romance to the next level. According to a report by The Mirror, the two 25-year-old actors purchased a massive 6-bedroom house in London. So far, the couple has not confirmed this news or commented on it. Holland...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
CELEBRITIES
BET

2022 NAACP Image Awards: 5 Stunning Performances from ‘Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture’ Nominee Lakeith Stanfield

In just a short time frame, actor Lakeith Stanfield has shown viewers the kind of versatility not typically seen in a young acting career. He started in indie films like the 2013 drama Short Term 12. He’s since worked on major studio films like Straight Outta Compton and Knives Out. Though he’s usually unintentionally stealing the spotlight as a supporting actor, Stanfield made his actual leading debut in 2018 with the Black surrealist comedy.
MOVIES
Radar Online.com

Beyonce and Jay-Z Run Into Sasha Obama During Hollywood Date Night

Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

One of Chris Hemsworth’s worst movies ever is #4 on Netflix today

Chris Hemsworth in recent years has evolved into a fan-favorite hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, thanks to his turn as the God of Thunder in three Thor movies so far. With a fourth, Thor: Love and Thunder, coming in just a few months’ time. But that doesn’t mean even one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood is immune from the odd stinker or two. In fact, one such example from Hemsworth — the widely planned Blackhat — also happens to be one of the top Netflix movies in the US at the moment.
MOVIES
The Independent

The Woman in the House Across the Street: Netflix viewers distracted by ‘disturbing’ mailbox plot point

Viewers of The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window are being left confused by one particular plot point.The Netflix series, a parody thriller, stars Kristen Bell as a child psychologist who becomes a recluse after her life is rocked by a personal tragedy.Her world begins to unravel after she spots what she thinks is a murder taking place in the house of her new neighbour (Tom Reilly) across the street.While the show took some viewers a while to work out it’s actually sending up similar thrillers that have been released on Netflix,...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Doctor Strange's Benedict Wong replaced by Godzilla star in new movie

Marvel star Benedict Wong has been replaced by Godzilla's Ken Watanabe in new sci-fi movie True Love. The new film, which is helmed and written by Watanabe's Godzilla director Gareth Edwards, has already packed an impressive cast including Gemma Chan, John David Washington, Allison Janney, Marc Menchaca and Sturgill Simpson.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Black Panther 2 set photo confirms another returning character

Black Panther star Lupita Nyong'o has seemingly confirmed the return of a character in the much-anticipated Marvel sequel in a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the set. During a break in filming for Black Panther 2, Nyong'o shared several snaps of the film's cast members, and eagle-eyed fans spotted the presence of Danny Sapani, whose character had not been confirmed to return by Marvel previously.
MOVIES
The Independent

Benedict Cumberbatch says he once doubted Spider-Man: No Way Home’s success

Benedict Cumberbatch has said that he doubted the buzz around Spider-Man: No Way Home before its billion dollar release in December. In the film, Cumberbatch reprised his Marvel Cinematic Universe role of Doctor Strange, alongside Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.With box office numbers still drastically below pre-pandemic levels, No Way Home’s record-breaking success was greeted with relief by many in the film industry. The film has now taken in more than $1.8bn worldwide (£1.3bn). Cumberbatch recalled expressing scepticism before the film’s release when Marvel executives voiced their hopes that No Way Home would reinvigorate the cinema industry.“I think when [Marvel boss...
MOVIES

