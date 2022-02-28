Outfield Comes in Waves of Value

The Reds are moving power-hitting prospect Rece Hinds from third base to the outfield, The Cincinnati Enquirer’s Charlie Goldsmith writes. Between the canceled 2020 minor league season and a pair of serious leg injuries in both 2019 and 2021, Hinds has barely played (57 games, 236 plate appearances) since the Reds selected him in the second round of the 2019 draft. Changing positions will theoretically help Hinds “concentrate on his legs, his agility and his leg health,” Reds VP of player development Shawn Pender said. “As big as he is, third base is not easy for a big man to play, no matter how athletic he is. Let’s put him someplace where that bursting stop and start isn’t impacting him.”

MLB ・ 5 HOURS AGO