(CNN) by Jordan Valinsky -- Russian-made alcohol is the latest target in the growing backlash against the country's invasion of Ukraine. So far, officials in Ohio, Utah and New Hampshire have called on liquor stores to remove Russian-made or Russian-branded products from shelves, a move that largely targets vodka since it's most closely associated with the country. Utah Governor The post States want to boycott Russian vodka. Here’s why that won’t work appeared first on KION546.

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO