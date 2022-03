I’ve never liked my daughter’s stroller. I put it on the baby registry without trying it in person, and when it arrived the dimensions felt wrong. The button that was supposed to facilitate one-handed folding did not facilitate one-handed folding. But over the weekend I saw a photograph of this stroller — the same model and color — sitting on the platform of a Polish train station, and this was the thing that finally obliterated what was left of my journalistic steel and made me sob about Ukraine.

