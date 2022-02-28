ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Dee Snider Endorses Ukrainians’ Use of ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’: ‘#FUCKRUSSIA’

By Larisha Paul
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tqXox_0eRD4tuh00

Click here to read the full article.

Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider is greenlighting the use of “We’re Not Gonna Take It” for Ukrainians protesting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine , but anti-maskers who had hoped to use the song as a rallying anthem for their own cause are going to have to pick another track.

“​​People are asking me why I endorsed the use of ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ for the Ukrainian people and did not for the anti-maskers,” Snider wrote on Twitter. “Well, one use is for a righteous battle against oppression; the other is an infantile feet-stomping against an inconvenience.”

Over the weekend, the musician, who is the sole credited writer on the popular Eighties cut, wrote: “I absolutely approve of Ukrainians using ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ as their battle cry. My grandfather was Ukrainian before it was swallowed up by the USSR after WW2. This can’t happen to these people again! #FUCKRUSSIA”

It seems as though Snider has gotten more selective in the past few weeks about the song’s usage. Earlier this month, it was used at an anti-vaccination protest in New Zealand and he settled on stating that “while I may not agree with some of the things it’s used to fight, I can’t pick & choose the ones I want.”

Of the same protest scenario replicated in New York, he said: ​​”I’m aware many people representing many causes use ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ as their battle cry. Some I agree with & some I don’t (anti-vaxxers for example) BUT the song was designed for the listener to “fill in the blank” (what from whom?) with their own cause.”

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Three Republicans Just Couldn’t Help Voting Against Making Lynching a Hate Crime

Click here to read the full article. The House of Representatives on Monday night passed The Emmett Till Antilynching Act, which would make lynching a federal hate crime. The bill received unanimous support save for three Republicans. Reps. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.), Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), and Chip Roy (R-Texas) opposed the bill. In explaining his “no” vote, Massie wrote in a Twitter thread that designating enhanced penalties “for ‘hate’ tends to endanger other liberties such as freedom of speech.” He also argued that lynching is illegal in all states already. Roy issued a statement Tuesday explaining his decision. “Lynching is an unspeakably heinous...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Trump, Who Wanted to Withdraw the U.S. from NATO, Now Claims Credit for Its Existence

Click here to read the full article. Former President Donald Trump, who has a long history of denigrating the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and who, as president, discussed removing the U.S. from the alliance, has now claimed credit for its existence. He’s also patting himself on the back for supplying Ukraine with weapons, despite once threatening to withhold security assistance from the country unless it helped smear Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 election. “I hope everyone is able to remember that it was me, as President of the United States, that got delinquent NATO members to start paying their...
POTUS
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Steven Seagal
Person
Dee Snider
Person
Joe Rogan
The Independent

Ted Cruz calls for Americans to be ‘unruly’ and ‘uncontrollable’ in meandering CPAC rant

US Senator Ted Cruz called for Americans to be “unruly” and “uncontrollable” in a speech to conservative activists in Florida.In an address Thursday to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), an annual gathering of right-wing activists from across the country, the senator from Texas railed against big tech and big government – and, perhaps surprisingly, big business.“The Chinese communists and Elizabeth Warren both want to control you. Your assets, your savings, your speech, your life, your children, every decision they want to control, and so we need to break up the means of controlling the citizenry,” he said.“I want...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Ukrainians#Dee Snider Endorses#Russian#Nato
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
World
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
US Magazine

DWTS’ Maksim Chmerkovskiy Breaks Down in Live Video From Kyiv During Russian Invasion: ‘I Will Never Be the Same’

On the ground. Maksim Chmerkovskiy gave followers a glimpse of the situation in his native Ukraine as the Russian invasion began. The former Dancing With the Stars pro, 42, filmed two Instagram videos on Thursday, February 24, that showed fans what the situation has been like since Russian President Vladimir Putin began his invasion of the country earlier in the day.
WORLD
bjpenndotcom

Former MMA fighter Gina Carano claims Russian invasion of Ukraine due to COVID-19 conspiracy

Gina Carano has shared her take on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The former MMA fighter believes that the war is due to countries losing control of the COVID-19 narrative. The combat sports world has seen many reactions in regard to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Former boxing champions Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko have been forced to take up arms due to the conflict. Meanwhile, active competitors such as unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and Vasily Lomachenko have been forced into combat as well.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene wildly claims Biden is being blackmailed by Russia in conspiracy-laden SOTU response

Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed that Joe Biden is being blackmailed by Russia over son his Hunter Biden’s laptop in a conspiracy-laden response to his State of the Union speech.The far-right US representative’s comments come soon after she heckled the president during his address along with her Republican colleague Lauren Boebert.“The president of the United States is totally compromised because every world leader has contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop and much more to blackmail him,” Ms Taylor Greene said in a video following the speech Tuesday night. Ms Taylor Greene also said it was “no wonder America is weak” and...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Steven Seagal speaks out about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: ‘I look at both as one family’

Steven Seagal has shared his thoughts about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Speaking to Fox News Digital, the 69-year-old actor said that he looks at both Russia and Ukraine “as one family”.“Most of us have friends and family in Russia and Ukraine,” he told the outlet. “I look at both as one family and really believe it is an outside entity spending huge sums of money on propaganda to provoke the two countries to be at odds with each other.“My prayers are that both countries will come to a positive, peaceful resolution where we can live and thrive together in...
CELEBRITIES
POLITICO

With the world watching Putin, Trump targets Trudeau

OTTAWA — Donald Trump fired up the Conservative Political Action Conference crowd Saturday night with a barrage of accusations directed at what would have been an unthinkable target just weeks ago: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “The radical left is trying to replace American democracy with woke tyranny,” the...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy