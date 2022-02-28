ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa's historic Church Studio reopens

By Emily Farris
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 6 days ago
The Church Studio reopened Tuesday in Tulsa.

The opening marks exactly 50 years from the day Tulsa legend Leon Russell originally purchased the building. Russell operated Shelter Records out of the building for several years.

The post says in honor of its 50-year anniversary this year, the Church Studio is once again operating as a recording studio and eventually open an audio engineering school. It will operate as a museum for the public as well. The Church Studio is offering $5 tours of the newly finished space from March 1 to March 5.

The space recently underwent and finished a 5-year restoration project. One of the new additions is Leon Russell himself as a statue greeting visitors to the building.

The Church Studio is on the National Register of Historic Places and is located at 3rd Street and Trenton Avenue in Tulsa.

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

