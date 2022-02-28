Monarch Wants to Buy Paramount Group

WMG reported its latest quarterly results highlighted by strong growth and firming profitability. Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) is one of the world's largest music entertainment companies through a portfolio of record labels and a publishing catalog representing over 100,000 songwriters and composers. While the industry has gone through significant changes over the past decade, WMG has proven its ability to remain relevant by adapting to the rise of streaming services and digital distribution. Indeed, the company just reported its latest quarterly results highlighted by record revenues and strong profitability. We like the stock as a high-quality segment leader which is supported by overall solid fundamentals. Shares appear attractive following the recent selloff while the long-term outlook remains positive.

MARKETS ・ 14 DAYS AGO