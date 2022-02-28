6 Strategies to Keep the American Dream Alive for Minorities

There is a particular experience that comes from living in close proximity to, but total separation from, people whose tastes may presage our tastes in future. In my neighbourhood in New York, a mile or so from the city’s downtown and Brooklyn, no one is striving to be on trend. People are, for the most part, striving to be on time, in a state of ball-park togetherness, with all their children accounted for. If I have time to look in a mirror, my thought isn’t: do I look cool? It’s, do I look normal? In keeping with the rest of the neighbourhood, it is thrillingly, absolvingly lame.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 DAYS AGO