Watch: Miguel Angel Jimenez sinks 2 holes-in-one to win Arizona golf title

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Spanish golfer Miguel Angel Jimenez drained two holes-in-one as part of his 18-under par score for his 12th PGA Tour Champions title at the 2022 Cologuard Classic in Tucson.

The 58-year-old carded a final-round 7-under-par 65 to clinch the victory Sunday at the Catalina Course of Omni Tucson National. He was 6 under par in Friday's first round and signed off on a 5-under-par second-round score.

Jimenez finished four strokes better than second-place Woody Austin and third-place Bernhard Langer. Jerry Kelly and Scott Parel finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

Jimenez cashed in for $270,000 of the $1.8 million total prize purse for the senior-level event.

He was 4 under par through his first nine holes of the final round. He carded three pars and a birdie on his first four holes on the back nine. Jimenez then stepped up to the tee box on No. 14, a 186-yard Par 3.

He swiped his first shot off the grass, sending it on a right to left slice around a cluster of trees. The ball then bounced a few times on the green and hit the pin on its way to the bottom of the hole.

Jimenez finished the round with a par on each of his final four holes to card a 3-under-par on the back nine and push his overall score to four strokes better than the field.

Jimenez picked up his first ace of the tournament Friday in Tucson. He birdied two of his first three holes and made par on each of his next three. He then stepped up to the tee box on No. 7 and pulled out his 6-iron for the 208-yard Par 3.

That shot, which also came off the grass, took a less aggressive hop and a slow roll en route to the hole. Jimenez followed the initial ace with a bogey and finished 3 under par on his first front nine of the tournament. He also went 3 under par with three birdies on the back nine through his first 18 holes in Tucson.

Jimenez never won a PGA Tour tournament, but was part of two Ryder Cup title teams with Team Europe. He tied Ernie Els for second place, behind Tiger Woods, at the 2000 U.S. Open. He finished third behind David Duval and Niclas Fasth at the 2001 British Open.

He also lost to Woods in a playoff at the 1999 WGC-American Express Championship.

Jimenez was a 21-time winner on the European Tour and seven-time winner on the Asian Tour. Sunday's victory gave Jimenez two titles in his last three PGA Tour Champions appearances. He also won the 2022 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai on Jan. 22 in Kaupulehu, Hawaii.

Langer won the Feb. 18-20 Chubb Classic. The Hoag Classic is the next event on the schedule. That tournament runs from Friday through Sunday at Newport Beach Country Club in Newport Beach, Calif., and airs on NBC's Golf Channel.