ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

A Breakdown of the Top 100 Leases in 2021

By Paul Bergeron
GlobeSt.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS office leasing increased by 27% in 2021, with technology companies driving demand for the largest...

www.globest.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

Embedded Finance FinTech Alviere Partners With AutoPayPlus

Alviere, the embedded finance tech platform, has announced that AutoPayPlus will be the first automotive industry company to sign on to its suite of services, a press release said Tuesday (March 1). AutoPayPlus offers car buyers flexible payment options matched to their paychecks. AutoPayPlus will now offer car buyers a...
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

Rising prices of these 4 popular groceries are making people so angry

Phil Levy, chief economist at San Francisco-based freight forwarding company Flexport, has a prediction for when the US supply chain gets back to normal: Sometime next year, at the earliest. “It’s unlikely to happen in 2022,” he told The New York Times this week, an estimate that carries all sorts of implications. From the degree to which that means grocery prices will keep rising — for goods ranging from fresh produce, to coffee and milk — as well as to what extent voters might punish incumbents in this fall’s midterm elections.
BUSINESS
CBS News

CVS, Walgreens drop limit on customer purchases of home COVID-19 tests

Pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens have removed limits on how many over-the-counter rapid COVID-19 tests customers can purchase at once. CVS had previously limited customers to buying six home virus tests each in an effort to keep the kits in stock as the Omicron variant was spreading around the U.S., driving demand for the screening tools. CVS said it has since increased its supply of COVID-19 tests, allowing the company to drop purchase restrictions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leases#Technology Companies#Office Space#Driving#Covid
Fortune

Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

Why this venture capital firm is only hiring women in 2022

This is the web version of Term Sheet, a daily newsletter on the biggest deals and dealmakers. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. It’s no secret that venture capital has a diversity problem. Your typical investor is white, male, and holds a degree from Harvard or Stanford.
BUSINESS
Axios

There are hardly any houses left to buy

Housing is probably going to keep getting more and more expensive, despite the Fed's efforts to cool the market. The big picture: The supply of houses for sale plunged to record lows in recent months — and even if you can win the bidding war for one of them, the cost of a mortgage is on the rise.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Slate

The Jobs Report Was Misleading Us All Last Year

Economists widely expected Friday’s jobs report to be a dud thanks to the omicron wave, which left millions of Americans sick at home throughout the month. It turns out that they needn’t have worried. The U.S. added a strong 467,000 jobs in January as hiring mostly plowed through the effects of the virus, according to the government’s monthly data release. COVID did sideline more than 3.6 million workers during the month, more than at any other point in the pandemic, but not enough to derail the labor market recovery.
JOBS
Worcester Business Journal

Ascend, Mexican firm developing graphite recovery process

Westborough-based Ascend Elements, a lithium ion battery recycling and manufacturing company, is partnering with a Mexican firm on a proprietary technology that yields battery-grade graphite material from spent lithium-ion batteries. The development agreement announced Tuesday is with Koura, whose parent company Orbia is one of the world's largest producers of...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
KELOLAND TV

The Steel District leases out 2 top floors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Big news for a downtown Sioux Falls development. The Steel District announced today that C&B Operations, LLC will lease out the top two floors of the office building. The company is owned by the Burwell family, who moved to Sioux Falls from Minneapolis. The...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
bloomberglaw.com

AstraZeneca Will Ax Its U.S. Workers’ Pension Plan This Year

AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, a U.S. subsidiary of the company manufacturing one of the world’s most prominent Covid-19 vaccines, will terminate its $1.3 billion pension plan later this year, according to company officials. The company, which calls itself AstraZeneca US, late last month sent 7,000 workers and retirees at its...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Tractor Supply Has Several Tailwinds Behind it Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Tractor Supply ( TSCO 0.33% ) is a...
AGRICULTURE
WWD

How Beauty Executives Develop Marketing Strategies

Click here to read the full article. Beauty product marketing may involve countless touch points, but to industry leaders, defining a strategy is as simple as identifying consumers and reaching them. In the latest module of Beauty Business Essentials, WWD Beauty Inc’s digital course with Fashion Institute of Technology and Yellowbrick, industry experts outline how to effectively market their products.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 “There’s product, there’s price, there’s promotion and place. You have to think about what is your product, who is it for, and why is...
SKIN CARE
pymnts

Home Improvement Lender Acorn Teams up With Contracting Platform Joist

Home improvement lending marketplace Acorn Finance is working with Joist — an estimating and invoicing app for contractors — to embed financing offers into the Joist platform. The companies say the partnership, announced in a news release Tuesday (March 1), will help home improvement contractors who use Joist...
ECONOMY
pymnts.com

FinTech M-KOPA Raises $75M to Expand Platform for Underbanked

African FinTech startup M-KOPA raised $75 million in a growth equity round to expand its financial services platform for the underbanked into additional countries beyond its current operations across Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria and Ghana. The fresh capital will also be used to help M-KOPA grow beyond asset financing by scaling...
ECONOMY
ZDNet

Microsoft buys Israeli marketing-analytics firm Oribi

Microsoft has purchased Israeli-based marketing analytics startup Oribi for an undisclosed amount. Microsoft plans to use Oribi's technology in its Linkedin marketing solutions platform, company officials announced on February 28. "Through the integration of Oribi's technology into our marketing solutions platform, our customers will benefit from enhanced campaign attribution to...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Today in FinTech: TabaPay Eyes New Verticals; Tranglo Teams with Ripple; M-KOPA Branches Out; Cheddar Acquires New Tech; Shift4 Makes Acquisitions for Growth

In today’s FinTech news, it’s all about growth as TabaPay lands SoftBank funding while eyeing different verticals, M-KOPA secures fresh capital for new market expansion and Shift4 buys two companies to pick up unexplored verticals. Meanwhile, Tranglo is now offering Ripple’s on-demand liquidity (ODL) service, Cheddar acquires Upside...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

As API-first startups multiply, GGV builds an index

But what GGV had in mind was startup-focused, meaning that it was even more up TechCrunch’s alley than what Bessemer had cooked up, so I got on the phone with the investing group, Chelcie Taylor, Tiffany Luck and Jeff Richards, to talk it through. To start, though, let’s talk definitions.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy