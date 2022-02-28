A Breakdown of the Top 100 Leases in 2021

Economists widely expected Friday’s jobs report to be a dud thanks to the omicron wave, which left millions of Americans sick at home throughout the month. It turns out that they needn’t have worried. The U.S. added a strong 467,000 jobs in January as hiring mostly plowed through the effects of the virus, according to the government’s monthly data release. COVID did sideline more than 3.6 million workers during the month, more than at any other point in the pandemic, but not enough to derail the labor market recovery.

JOBS ・ 26 DAYS AGO