Apple Watch Series 8 to House Faster Chip and Enhanced Activity Tracking, Series 3 to be Discontinued

Realme GT 2 series global launch happens February 28 at MWC 2022. OPPO shows off Find X5 series design, to launch on February 24. The official news today begin with MWC which is actually around the corner... And the reason I say MWC is because we have a frenzy of invites for events that'll be happening, so we decided to put all of them in one segment. Starting with Realme, we just got their press invitations for an event happening on February 28th, where we'll be getting the Realme GT2 Series which has been in the leaks for the past few weeks. OPPO just sent out invitations for an event on February 24 and they flat out revealed the Find X5's design on the invitation, confirming all of the design leaks that show that this will be an iteration of last year's phone, at least in looks, and that this is the company's first partnership with Hasselblad. Yay… Finally, we also got an invitation from Samsung for an event on February 27th. The teaser shows the silhouette of a Galaxy Watch and their current foldables, but we have no word on what we're actually getting at this event.. So yeah, a ton of invites with probably more on the way… I'm just really excited to go.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO