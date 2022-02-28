Expansion of Cold Chain is Driving Industrial Growth

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When the lumber bubble burst in the spring of 2021, it was expected to be the end of the mania. But here we go again: As of Friday, the cash market price of framing lumber hit an eight-month high of $1,271 per thousand board feet. That marks a 227% uptick since August, when it cost $389 per thousand board feet, and it isn’t too far off from the all-time high of $1,515 per thousand board feet set in May 2021.
