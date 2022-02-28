Expansion of Cold Chain is Driving Industrial Growth

KitKat and Nescafe maker Nestle has increased prices of its goods and warned of more rises on the way.Another company behind well-known household brands, Reckitt Benckiser, said it too was being forced to hike prices to reflect its soaring costs.The announcements are further bad news for households already facing the worst squeeze on living standards in decades. Nestle, which also makes Cheerios and Felix cat food, said it raised its prices by an average of 3.1 per cent in the last three months of 2021 compared with the same period the year before.It did not specify which products are now...

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO