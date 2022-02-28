Historically High Concession Packages Help Spur Long-Term Leases

Soaring rental costs, tumbling availability, and economic uncertainty is fuelling the increasing demand for rent guarantees as cautious landlords seek to protect their revenues from the knock-on effects of the cost of living crisis.The number of landlords asking for a guarantor has risen by 36 per cent in four years, according to new data. At the same time the average cost of rent reached a 13-year high of £969 in the last quarter of 2021, an 8.3 per cent annual rise, Zoopla has warned.Rent now accounts for 37 per cent of gross income for a single earner and average rents...

HOUSE RENT ・ 14 DAYS AGO