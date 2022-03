Martin St. Louis has clearly reinvigorated the Montreal Canadiens, who all of a sudden couldn’t stop themselves from collecting victories. But a tough task is ahead of the Habs, as they will play the Winnipeg Jets on the road this Tuesday night. The Jets are not necessarily in fine form, but they are a threat nonetheless to the great things the Canadiens are enjoying under their new head coach. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NHL odds series, which includes our Canadiens-Jets prediction, odds, and pick we have laid out below.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO