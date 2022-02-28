ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donation center opens for those displaced by Nashville apartment fire

By Alicia Patton
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As many as 71 people were displaced after an apartment fire that occurred in Nashville early Sunday morning.

Crews responded to the Harding Glen Condos in the 270 block of Tampa Drive just after 5 a.m. Sunday morning. According to Nashville Fire, the fire began in Building E of the complex which houses 30 units.

Fire personnel were able to evacuate all occupants inside and contained the fire to one building of the complex. Shortly after the evacuation, fire crews worked with Nashville’s Emergency Operations Center to find a bus for the residents while arrangements were made for them.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00n1yF_0eRD2e8I00
    (Courtesy: Nashville Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gu2Wp_0eRD2e8I00
    (Courtesy: Nashville Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SGDvh_0eRD2e8I00
    (Courtesy: Nashville Fire Department)

The displaced residents are now in a temporary shelter provided by the American Red Cross and are receiving the appropriate resources.

A donation center has been made to help assist those that are now without a home due to the Sunday morning fire. The Nashville Emergency Operations Center announced donations will be accepted on February 28 and March 1 at the Antioch Community Center on 5023 Blue Hole Road. Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

